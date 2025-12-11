0:00 -7:35

“The principal purpose of foreign policy must be to protect the liberty of the United States.” — Robert Taft

You’ve heard the safety speech a thousand times — the one nobody appreciates until their plane actually starts to drop: “put your oxygen mask on first before helping others.” It sounds selfish until you grasp the truth — if you can’t breathe, nobody you’re trying to save will survive either. It’s not about courtesy. It’s about survival.

America has forgotten this rule. We’ve strapped our mask onto Ukraine, NATO, and the United Nations while America gasps for air.

Sitting at our kitchen tables staring at bills still bloated from Biden’s inflation blast, we wonder why groceries feel like luxury items and why heating our homes feels like negotiating hostage terms. Meanwhile, we watch our government wire billions overseas and laugh while doing it. They don’t send this money because it helps us — because it helps you — they send it because it feeds their grifting machine. It fattens donor pipelines, buys influence, launders incompetence, and lubricates the churn.

That is why they cannot stop shoveling money into Ukraine. Between 2022 and 2024, Washington hurled over $175 billion into the Ukrainian furnace — more than the GDP of seventy countries — even after the Pentagon admitted it cannot track billions of it because Ukraine lacks basic financial controls. Kyiv even had to fire defense officials after military food contracts were inflated nearly 300 percent — corruption so bold it burst into public view. Meanwhile, you drive over buckling bridges, veterans wait months for appointments, schools rot — and Kyiv gets another blank check.

Widen the circle and the farce turns grotesque. NATO — the alliance Europe built so it never again had to defend itself — has mutated into a rigged arrangement where America furnishes the muscle and Brussels plays pampered victim. Over seventy-five years, the U.S. has effectively contributed $21.9 trillion to NATO defense. Europe gutted its militaries long ago because it assumed America would forever be its protector. We have been.

But while Europe outsourced its defense to us, it quietly outlawed the freedoms it once bragged about exporting. Britain recently arrested a Premier League player over what he posted online. Scotland criminalized a comedian for a joke. The Netherlands seized farms and crushed dissent because elites demanded it. These aren’t bastions of liberty — they are rehearsal stages for soft tyranny dressed as progress.

Now those same nations are poking the Russian bear, gambling with escalation of World War III because they know our nation will never let Europe burn. If the explosion comes, Germany won’t send its sons. Belgium won’t send its daughters. We will.

Widen the circle again and you reach the cathedral of global hypocrisy — the United Nations. Sold as humanity’s conscience, it operates as an authority laundering hub for failed states and global elites. We bankroll 22 percent of its operating budget and nearly a third of its peacekeeping costs — and in return, what do we get?

No wars ended.

No dismantled cartels.

No secured borders.

The UN doesn’t keep peace — it sells legitimacy, and we pay for the stamp. They did, however, build a marble sanctuary where unelected bureaucrats — many from basket-case nations — lecture us about morality while we pay their salaries. And they expect us to thank them for the privilege.

But here’s the truth that hits harder than any foreign failure: our existential crisis isn’t abroad — it’s inside our gates. Our country is a damn mess — and the Lunatic Left is primarily to blame.

Minnesota can’t even count how much money it’s lost to fraud — the newest scandal alone hits $8 billion. That wasn’t Kyiv robbing us — it was our own politicians. California casually admitted it “lost track” of $847 million allocated to homelessness programs — vanished with no audit, no outrage, no accountability. That isn’t foreign instability — it’s domestic decay.

And if you think socialism is only creeping up in Europe — look closer. We are electing their ideology here. New York elevated Zohran Mamdani — a redistributionist ideologue masquerading as reform. Seattle placed a socialist on its council and watched her wage class warfare. These aren’t radicals screaming in streets — they are lawmakers drafting statutes to nationalize misery and centralize control.

Meanwhile, election and voter fraud run rampant throughout our Republic. The Lunatic Left mastered map-rigging decades ago — and now that Trump is finally forcing a fair fight, they scream “threat to democracy” because their monopoly on cheating is slipping.

And when we do finally vote, judges swoop in to nullify it. Radical jurists have turned courtrooms into wrecking crews, blocking elected policy despite overwhelming public mandate. These aren’t interpretations — they are vetoes by an unelected caste clinging to power.

The streets tell the same story. Violent criminals walk out within hours under cashless bail and return to do it again — because order isn’t being preserved; it’s being disabled on purpose. Crime thrives not because criminals outsmarted the system — but because the Lunatic Left needs chaos to hide all their other crimes.

Let’s not forget about the bleeding hearts who cry hysterically over Trump and Pete Hegseth blowing narco-terrorists out of the water — literally. According to them, the problem isn’t fentanyl killing Americans — it’s that someone finally fought back. Their tantrum tells you everything: they are more offended by action than they ever were by the bodies piling up.

And let’s not forget the Seditious Six. They publicly encouraged soldiers to defy “illegal” orders from the Commander-in-Chief they despise. That isn’t dissent — it’s ideological mutiny wrapped in flag-draped rhetoric. When former officers tell troops to decide which orders to obey, that isn’t advice — it’s an invitation to fracture the chain of command — the one thing that prevents insurrection.

Here’s today’s Reality Check: Other nations demand we give them oxygen. But we can’t keep handing it over while our Enemies Within have their hands around America’s throat. It’s time for us to rip their grip away and breathe again.

Let Europe defend itself.

Let Ukraine audit money sent from other countries.

Let the UN lecture somebody else.

Because the real battles — sovereignty, accountability, truth, justice — are here, not in Brussels or Kyiv.

America — this is where we need to focus. This is where we must win.

Patriots, here are my questions for you: What do you fear more — hostile nations abroad, or our Enemy Within? How much longer will Americans tolerate our Enemies Within before tightening the straps on our own mask? When do we stop waiting for permission and start acting like the Republic we were meant to be?

