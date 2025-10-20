REALITY CHECK AMERICA

REALITY CHECK AMERICA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AMV's avatar
AMV
1h

People are brainwashed on so many levels as they presume what they’re told thru the media, medical field and friends/family has to be true without question. Seriously? No self thinking any more. It’s way past time for individuals to understand that they are being deceived by the cartels in the news, medical and political systems. Wake up and do your own research. When you see protesters all with the same signs where do you think they all came from? These protesters are all being paid off, given those signs and told what to say. Even if some protesters are on their own listen to their rhetoric. They mostly have no point to make. I just watched a demonstrator interview where she said she wants to see him dead by the end of the day (the no kings protest), asked who, she said the president. Sickening and infuriating that any citizen should say that. I think these people are crazy, mindless idiots! Would these people rather have Biden or Harris back in the White House, the administration that practically destroyed America? All my opinion! 🤯

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Joe Capp and others
G. Rodgers Foote's avatar
G. Rodgers Foote
37m

My wife and I have been talking about this for years. It’s so apparent to us - how many people in their senior years are being used. They sing new words to old protest songs and think it’s a real movement, but it’s not. They - we - are being used as bodies in a new kind of body count. We are disgusted by this. DISGUSTED!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Joe Capp
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joe Capp
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture