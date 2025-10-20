NOTE: If you’re more of a reader than a listener, no worries—the full article is below.

“The greatest injustice is when those in power exploit the weak and vulnerable.” — Hiram Johnson

My wife, Elle, and I wanted to know if the “No Kings” protests were really the massive uprising the media promised. So, we drove through the next town over where one was being held—rain hissing on the windshield, wipers thudding a slow, steady beat—curious to see what the Lunatic Left’s ‘resistance’ really looked like.

As we turned onto Main Street, we didn’t hear chants of passion or songs of unity. We heard shuffling—slow, uneven steps on slick concrete, canes tapping like metronomes, the faint hum of scooters straining through puddles. About 150 people lined the sidewalks, gripping signs that trembled as much as the hands holding them: “No Kings.” “Save Democracy.” “End Fascism.”

They looked cold and uncomfortable—faces red from wind, clothes heavy with rain, cardboard signs sagging like the mood. Some leaned on oxygen tanks, others stood unsteady under collapsing umbrellas. One woman’s pink beanie slipped off her brow as her nasal tube trailed behind her. A man in a faded Army jacket tried to keep his sign from folding in half, his knuckles white as the ink ran down the cardboard.

Elle and I sat in silence, watching. She shook her head slowly; there was pity in her eyes. These weren’t revolutionaries. Approximately 80% were grandparents and great-grandparents—some true believers, others with no idea what was going on—each unknowingly playing a role in someone else’s script. Later that night, when I saw the same scenes replayed across the nation—city after city, the same gray heads, the same signs, the same handlers—it became clear: the “No Kings” protests weren’t activism. They were manipulation on a national scale—a traveling illusion dressed up as democracy.

It reminded me of something I’d seen before—the exploitation of Joe Biden. For four years, the Deep State propped him up, fed him lines, and steered him away from reality. Age had caught up with him—as it does to all of us—but instead of compassion, they used him for power. The same playbook, different actors. His family and handlers were complicit in the same sin: elder exploitation.

Now they’ve scaled that cruelty across the country.

They’ve weaponized compassion—turning care into control, preying on loneliness while pretending to protect it. They’ve convinced the elderly that waving a cardboard sign is heroic, when in truth, they’re being used as props for photo ops and political theater.

It started with programming. Americans 65 and older are the most loyal consumers of television news—nearly nine out of ten rely on TV for their information, compared to fewer than half of young adults. For decades, CNN was the source of news—its anchors speaking like priests of truth in living rooms across America. When Fox finally arrived sixteen years later, it was too late. The worldview had already hardened. Blue light spilled from windows up and down quiet streets, a nation of trusting souls quietly absorbing fear, one broadcast at a time.

Now they don’t just believe the news—they obey it. Night after night, the glow of television flickers across lined faces, installing mental malware word by word: “Democracy is dying.” “Trump is dangerous.” “You must act!”

But programming alone wasn’t enough to sell the illusion of a grassroots movement at these “No Kings” rallies. There are accounts suggesting the Lunatic Left went hunting—harvesting the vulnerable, our most trusting citizens, to march for a cause they barely understood. Assisted-living homes. Senior centers. Church groups. Bingo halls. It was a nationwide mobilization disguised as “community engagement.”

When I learned this was happening, I immediately thought about my mother-in-law who lives in an assisted-living facility. Dementia has stolen pieces of her, as it has from so many around her. I’ve seen how isolation blurs reality—how a warm aide or a familiar TV voice becomes their tether to the world. That trust can be a weapon in the hands of anyone willing to turn compassion into control.

And they dangled the carrot of nostalgia to get them all there. Remember, these are the same men and women who once marched against Vietnam, sang for peace, and believed they could change the world. Protest was their heartbeat. The Lunatic Left gave them one last taste of that feeling—one last “movement” before the curtain falls. It made them feel young again. Useful again. But this time, they weren’t fighting against the system—they were fighting for it.

Here is today’s Reality Check: When politics feeds on the elderly’s loneliness, trust, and memories, it doesn’t just corrupt democracy—it violates humanity. It robs dignity from those who already gave this nation everything they had. That’s not compassion. That’s predation dressed as virtue.

And that exploitation doesn’t end with emotion—it extends straight to the bank. Here’s what makes the Lunatic Left’s strategy so sinister—and brilliant. These “movements” aren’t just about optics. They’re about access. The elderly are America’s most vulnerable—and most prosperous—generation. Americans over 55 now control roughly 70 percent of the nation’s wealth—trillions in assets, savings, and real estate. To the Lunatic Left, fake compassion is an investment strategy. Every march is a marketing campaign. Every handshake is a fundraising pitch.

They smile, they nod, they listen—and behind every promise of care lies a ledger. To them, empathy isn’t a virtue—it’s leverage.

They’re not just parading seniors for sympathy—they’re building relationships with the wealthiest donors in America, wrapped in the language of activism. Every conversation, every flyer, every televised hug is a funnel—one that turns faith and fear into money. To the Lunatic Left, our elders aren’t citizens—they’re accounts receivable.

The Lunatic Left loves to brag about compassion, but they’ve built an empire on emotional and financial exploitation. They program through fear, harvest through deceit, and manipulate through nostalgia and guilt. And when election season comes, they’ll do it again—buses rolling, cameras zooming in on trembling hands, handlers smiling for the evening news.

If your parents or grandparents are glued to the TV, sit with them. Have that hard conversation. Point out that they are being fed fear—and tell them why.

Watch the bulletin boards at senior centers, churches, and union halls. Ask who’s organizing the “unity walks” and where those buses are really going. Demand honesty.

And if you have a loved one in assisted living, know where they’re being taken. Because the same political machine that used Joe Biden until he could barely speak is now using people who can’t fight back at all.

Our elders deserve gratitude, not exploitation. Respect, not recruitment. History will judge how we treated those who could no longer defend themselves—and how we justified watching it happen. Exploitation isn’t activism. It’s manipulation disguised as morality. And it has no place in the greatest nation on Earth.

Patriots, here are my questions for you: Who’s whispering to your elders each night—truth-tellers or fear-mongers? When did compassion become a campaign strategy? How many of our elders will they use before someone says enough?

