“There ain’t no such thing as a free lunch.” — Robert A. Heinlein

They say they want equality — but what they really want is control.

This weekend, crowds across America will again gather beneath banners reading “No Kings!” The chant will roll through city squares like a hymn for the lost — shouted by people who are miserable and no longer believe in themselves. They’ll wave their signs, rage against Donald Trump, and cheer as Lunatic Leftists AOC, Bernie Sanders, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Greg Casar take the stage. They’ll pretend to reject tyranny, but what they’ll really be doing is surrendering to it — because the rallying cry of “No Kings” isn’t about freedom at all. It’s about replacing personal responsibility with government control. It’s about Democratic Socialism — the ideology that devours the spirit of a free people.

Walk anywhere near one of these pathetic rallies and you’ll smell their misery in the air — a rancid mix of patchouli and panic that clings like failure. You’ll see it in their faces — hollow eyes, clenched jaws, the unmistakable exhaustion of people at war with reality. They won’t be celebrating hope or unity. They’ll be united in resentment. Because they don’t want liberty; they want guarantees. They don’t want opportunity; they want outcomes. Capitalism fuels ambition; socialism feeds resentment. And when the only happiness you’ve ever known comes from tearing down others, freedom becomes a threat.

Deep down, they don’t hate kings. They just want a different one. Their “No Kings” movement isn’t a rebellion — it’s a coronation of the State. Their desired monarchy will wear a bureaucratic crown and rule through guilt, dependency, and redistribution. They’ll choose to kneel before government masters rather than stand as free men and women under God.

Because Democratic Socialism doesn’t just rewrite policy; it rewires human nature. That’s the soul-level poison they’re selling — and millions are swallowing it whole. It replaces gratitude with grievance, self-reliance with submission, purpose with perpetual outrage. It tells the weak-hearted that their failures are never their fault. It whispers that the “system” is evil, that capitalism exploits them, that only collective power can heal their pain. It promises them relief — if they’ll just hand over their freedom.

And they do.

Every. Single. Time.

Because dependency is addictive.

They even brag about the dystopian future they offer. Look no further than their own manifesto. On the Democratic Socialists of America website, they proudly call for “collective ownership” of key economic drivers, like energy and transportation — the very arteries of modern life. They demand “radical reforms” like single-payer Medicare for All, defunding the police, and the Green New Deal — claiming these will lead to a “freer, more just life.” But there’s nothing free or just about surrender. You can’t feed a nation’s soul on dependency and envy. When everything is “collectively owned,” nothing is truly yours. And when nothing is yours, your dignity dies first.

These ignorant “No Kings” activists think they’re tearing down power. In truth, they’re just looking to hand it over — to trade one crown for another. They’ve been taught to despise the independence that once defined the American spirit. They mock faith, family, and tradition — because all three remind them of what they’ve lost: meaning in their lives. No drive. No faith. No fight. Democratic Socialism doesn’t just bankrupt nations. It bankrupts the soul by stripping life of accountability, ownership, and moral reward.

Here is today’s Reality Check: Democratic Socialism isn’t about fairness — it’s about control. It punishes virtue and glorifies victimhood. It convinces people that envy is compassion and that dependence is freedom. It’s the political form of spiritual decay. Freedom demands responsibility; socialism demands obedience.

Logic says this movement should collapse under its own madness. Unfortunately, it’s not. If anything, it’s multiplying — feeding off weakness and resentment.

New York City is about to elect Zohran Mamdani, a proud Democratic Socialist, as its next mayor. The financial capital of the world — a city built by ambition, sweat, and unapologetic capitalism — is about to hand its future to a man who despises every principle that made it thrive. Under his rule, expect the engines of prosperity to seize. Corporations will run, investors will vanish, and the city’s once-proud skyline will stand as a graveyard of empty offices and boarded-up shops. Police will retreat, crime will rise, and the same neighborhoods that survived 9/11 and COVID will be left to rot under the weight of failed ideology. And while all that happens, the Lunatic Left will celebrate with champagne as the crown jewel of American enterprise is slowly being strangled by collectivism.

The good news? Democratic Socialism’s darkness isn’t winning everywhere. Great things are happening in America. Real, tangible progress. President Donald J. Trump is steering the nation back toward strength. Elon Musk is pushing innovation and free speech. Scott Leiendecker is restoring faith in our elections through his acquisition of Dominion Voting Systems. These are fearless builders — men of action — proof that freedom still produces miracles when Leftist lunacy gets out of the way. Every success has kept America from plunging deeper into the abyss. Their victories are reminders that light still breaks through — that freedom still prevails when courage stands its ground.

These fearless builders are proving the soul of America isn’t gone — not yet. We need to follow their lead! Because we were never meant to be ruled by kings, bureaucrats, or mobs. We are a Republic, built on the sacred idea that freedom is divine and individual. Our Constitution doesn’t promise comfort — it promises the chance to rise, to build, to fail, and to try again. That’s what gives life meaning. That’s what fills the soul.

So let them chant “No Kings!” this weekend. Let them scream until their voices crack. Let them rage against the very system that gave them the right to do it. Because while they’re busy tearing down everything that makes this country great, we’ll be out building legacies. While they chase equality of misery, we’ll defend the freedom that fuels greatness.

America’s future won’t be decided by those who attend these rallies — but by those of us who build a better tomorrow.

Patriots, here are my questions for you: How many people at those “No Kings” rallies even realize they’re begging to be ruled? Do you see more people embracing Democratic Socialism as a result of these rallies or less? What will you do to counter this growing movement?

