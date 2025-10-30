NOTE: If you’re more of a reader than a listener, no worries—the full article is below.

“You have to appeal to the algorithm to get elected; you have to appeal to the algorithm to get attention.” — Tristan Harris

Step outside this Halloween week and you can feel it — that strange, humming pulse under the autumn wind. Not from jack-o’-lanterns or porch lights, but from the digital lightning storm brewing above America.

The glow on the horizon isn’t moonlight; it’s the cold, sterile flicker of server farms stacked like coffins. Inside those humming towers, Big Tech plays Dr. Frankenstein — jolting dead ideologies back to life. Each spark of outrage, each surge of clicks, brings another monster to its feet. They aren’t sewing together corpses anymore. They’re stitching together your emotions, shocking them with voltage until rage itself becomes alive. The thunder you hear isn’t in the sky. It’s the algorithm booting up for another experiment on the American mind.

And what crawls out of that lab doesn’t stay locked inside its servers. It spills out through our screens, through our headlines, through every feed in America. The creation escaped the castle — and now it’s campaigning. The monsters aren’t hiding in the dark anymore; they’re knocking on your door, smiling for cameras, and asking for your vote.

You’ve seen these creatures before — hiding behind slogans and soundbites. But this time, they’re not lurking in shadows. They’re campaigning in daylight.\

In years past, candidates hid behind patriotic costumes and polished smiles. They talked about “unity” while plotting division. They pretended to love America while selling its soul. But not this year. This year, the masks are off. The Lunatic Left has learned they don’t need to fool you — the algorithm will do that for them.

Because in 2025, the Lunatic Left’s real campaign manager isn’t human. It’s a machine that feeds on outrage and spews chaos. The more depraved the statement, the higher it climbs. The more unhinged the confession, the more “authentic” it sounds. We’re not watching elections anymore. We’re watching a horror film where the monsters run for office.

Welcome to The Algorithm’s Halloween — a haunted house built on data and dopamine.

Step inside. Meet the cast.

Zohran Mamdani — The Marxist. In years past, he would have worn a Senator Joseph McCarthy costume this Halloween — standing tall with a flag in one hand and a spotlight in the other, exposing communists instead of campaigning as one. But in 2025, he has no need to pretend to be who he’s not. He’s showing up as himself — a Karl Marx wannabe who dreams of rationing freedom like government candy. His platform is a socialist séance: eliminate prisons, defund the police, and hand control of housing to the state. Once upon a time, that kind of manifesto would’ve been political suicide. Now it’s a standing ovation. No mask. No mercy. No mistake about who he is.

Graham Platner — The Nazi. In years past, he would have dressed up as an Allied Forces soldier — honoring the men who bled to stop fascism. Instead, he’s showing up as himself — a real-life Nazi with the tattoo to prove it. For years, the Left screeched that Trump supporters were fascists, but Platner strolls into the spotlight branded like the monsters our grandfathers fought. His social feed? A digital sewer of homophobic slurs and jokes about sexual-assault victims. This isn’t a costume. This is who they are now — hate in high-definition, streamed live for applause.

Jay Jones — The Slasher. In years past, he would have shown up as Beaver Cleaver — clean-cut, law-respecting, family-loving. But he’s not. He’s going as himself — a wannabe slasher, straight out of Friday the 13th, bragging in a text that he wanted to kill his opponent in front of his children. These are the people preaching “tolerance.” He’s the political version of the guy creeping through your neighborhood with a knife, calling it “passion for justice.” And the Democratic Party? They don’t lock the doors. They hand him the keys. He’s not auditioning for leadership; he’s confessing to insanity.

Mikie Sherrill — The Pretender. In years past, she would have dressed as an American Girl Doll — the picture of honor and discipline. Instead, she’s going as herself — an oath-breaker from the U.S. Naval Academy cheating scandal. Integrity? She forfeited that uniform long ago. Yet she lectures the rest of America about accountability. It’s the same Democrat script: break the rules, bury the evidence, and preach morality while standing in the mud. She’s not a leader; she’s a fraud in uniform — moral theater for a morally bankrupt party.

Different costumes. Same monster underneath. These aren’t outliers — they’re prototypes. The lab keeps churning them out, testing which brand of insanity goes viral fastest. The lab doors are wide open now, and the infection is airborne. The old political costume trunk — words like moderate, compassion, equity — has been dumped in the trash. In the age of The Algorithm, shame is obsolete.

So here we are — porch lights glowing like studio lamps, the nation’s feed turned into a digital trick-or-treat route. But the treats aren’t candy. They’re chaos. Every scandal, every confession, every depraved outburst is a dopamine-coated sweet dropped into millions of open hands. And like sugar, it keeps the public addicted — buzzing, bloated, and blind.

The Algorithm doesn’t care who you elect. It cares who you engage with. It doesn’t reward truth; it rewards temper tantrums. It doesn’t elevate virtue; it amplifies vice. It’s a carnival mirror reflecting our worst impulses — and the Lunatic Left figured out how to weaponize the reflection.

Here is today’s Reality Check: When the algorithm becomes the electorate, truth dies of neglect. Algorithms don’t vote with conscience — they vote with chaos. They don’t ask who’s honest, only who’s loudest.

America isn’t being governed by citizens anymore. It’s being manipulated by machines that know exactly which buttons to push to make you hate, scroll, and share. Every click, every comment, every reaction is a digital ballot cast for whichever monster enrages you fastest.

That’s how a Nazi tattoo becomes a “non-issue.”

How a threat to murder an opponent becomes “political passion.”

How betrayal becomes a PR strategy.

The Algorithm doesn’t measure morality; it measures momentum. Every time you react, it grows stronger — a creature feeding on your pulse, reshaping elections not with ballots but with bandwidth. The same system that censors Patriots hands megaphones to radicals. Moral decay drives engagement, and engagement drives profit. The lab may flicker, the lightning may fade, but the monster still breathes — because we keep shocking it back to life.

So, when you look around this week, remember what’s really at stake. You’re not just watching politics. You’re watching a digital regime that trades in outrage and feeds on apathy. The monsters have stepped out of the shadows. They’ve stopped pretending. And they’re daring you to look away.

This Halloween, the masks are off. The monsters are real. And they’re running for office.

Patriots, here are my questions for you: If a Nazi tattoo and death threats don’t cross a line, what does? Do you want influencers representing you in government — or America First leaders? Are you still letting the algorithm decide what matters to you — or are you ready to take your country back from it?

