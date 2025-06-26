NOTE: If you're more of a reader than a listener, no worries—the full article is below.

“If there is no struggle, there is no progress.” — Frederick Douglass

You cheered when Trump took the oath again—because deep down, you knew it wasn’t just a swearing-in. It was a declaration of war against the rot that nearly destroyed this country. Most Americans felt it too. But now, just months in, some of you are fidgeting. Doubting. Flinching. Especially after Trump lit up Iran.

I’m not surprised. I’ve lived this exact scenario before. Many times. Different battlefield. Same fight.

In my 30 years turning around collapsing corporations, I walked into warzones—fractured leadership, internal sabotage, financial chaos, and backstabbers disguised as team players. The same people who begged for rescue often lost their minds the second I laid out a transformation plan that didn’t exactly match the version they built in their heads. And once I started to implement that plan, they turned on me like I was the arsonist, not the firefighter dragging their asses out of the blaze.

Sound familiar? It should.

Here’s today’s Reality Check: Everyone loves the idea of change—until it shows up at their doorstep. They demand fire—but flinch the second they feel the heat. They chant “burn it down” until smoke gets in their eyes. That’s where we are right now in America. We are deep inside the furnace of change.

Think about the magnitude of Trump’s task. Put simply, it’s the largest turnaround in human history. That’s not hyperbole. It’s fact. He’s ripping out globalist rot, bulldozing decades of bureaucratic bloat, and replacing cowardice with conviction. And he’s doing it with the weight of the world against him. That kind of pressure would break most. Not him. No, he’s racking up big wins every single day.

Still, I know some of you are uneasy. So let me do what I always did in corporate battlefields when doubt crept in: remind you of the Hell you came from. The pain points. The betrayals. The collapse you were drowning in before Trump stepped back in. Because they are the reason why you wanted change in the first place. And when you forget your why, you lose your fire.

Never forget the nightmare you were trapped in for four long years:

TYRANNY

Do As You’re Told: You were forced to inject government-backed poison into your veins or lose your job. They knew the vaccines wouldn’t stop transmission—and still pushed it on you. You couldn’t shop without a muzzle. Your children and grandchildren were locked out of school, their youth stolen.

Sit Down, Shut Up: You posted facts and got banned. You questioned the “science” and got smeared. You watched voices of reason vanish—while liars trended and puppets got promoted.

Obey or Be Prosecuted: You watched Trump get raided like a cartel boss. You saw J6 grannies locked up while BLM looters cashed checks. The DOJ became a political death squad. And you were told to shut up or be next.

COLLAPSE

Pay More, Get Less: You paid double for milk and meat. You canceled trips just to afford gas. You watched your retirement drain while politicians sent billions overseas and printed money like confetti.

Call Them “Undocumented”: You watched 20 million illegals flood in—unvetted, untracked, many violent. You saw crime explode in your community. And while your family struggled, you paid for their housing, healthcare, and handouts.

Prepare for War: You saw Biden and his team hand Afghanistan to the Taliban. You watched our enemies rise—Russia, China, Iran—because they smelled weakness. You felt it—we were inches from World War III.

CULTURE WAR

Swallow the Script: You were gaslit—on Covid, Ukraine, inflation, January 6, and everything in between. Deep down, you knew they were lying—but the truth was buried so deep, you couldn’t find it anywhere.

Bow to the Mob: You spoke up, and they tried to shut you down—with slander, censorship, and shame. You were called every name in the book simply for refusing to bend the knee.

Erase Reality: You watched drag queens parade into your kid’s classroom. You saw men win women’s sports. You saw DEI poison every institution—schools, the military, even corporate boardrooms—until merit, truth, and excellence were replaced with identity, lies, and quotas.

Remember all that? Remember how sick, powerless, and furious you felt?

Damn right you do!

Now etch those feelings into your bones. Burn them into your soul. Because if you forget even one inch of what they did to you—they win. And we return to those days. Or—most likely—days even worse than those.

Let’s get something straight: Trump’s turnaround plan might not match the script you had in your head. He may not check every box in the exact order you imagined. But he’s getting the job done—and fast. And those results? They’re a thousand times better than the economic ruin, cultural rot, and raw tyranny you were forced to endure under Biden and his band of America-last degenerates.

That is why you can never forget what they did to you. And never let some fantasy of perfection blind you to the warrior who's fighting for you—and delivering.

Ok patriots, here are my questions for you: What’s the one thing that happened during Biden’s regime of collapse that you will NEVER forget? Do you still back Trump—and if not, why not? And finally… if not Trump, then who? Who else has the guts to burn the system down and is willing to build it back exactly the way you want them to?

