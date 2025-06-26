Reality Check America

Reality Check America

Brandon Richey
1h

The crowd that's really irritating me at this point are the establishment Libertarians.

Before Trump I was probably more accurately defined as Libertarian.

However, now these idiots are screaming and complaining about everything he's doing. They scream WWIII after he decided to hit Iran's nuclear sites only to shut up only 48 hours later after he successfully brokers a ceasefire.

Now they move on to complaining about his trade deals all while being clueless about how any that even works. They don't understand the CCP's nefarious mercantilist practices and their implementation of elite capture. They're just blindly stupid and refer to it as the destruction of "free trade."

What a bunch of clowns.

This is a movement like no other in history and Donald J Trump was the man to bring the MAGA MOVEMENT into existence.

This fight is simply about those who want sovereignty vs. the global Communists. Period.

This MAGA movement consists of those with intellectual horsepower vs. the intellectually lazy.

Keep up the good work fueling this MAGA movement.

We have a country to save.

1 reply
Ron
1h

This is a great explanation of what we are seeing. I back President Trump more now than ever. The left has so many brainwashed that they will not even look into this travesty. It’s true it’s painful but it does well to remember. No pain no gain. I’m all in.

1 reply
