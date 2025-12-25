Dear RCA Family,

This morning, before the noise starts, before the food and the football and the chaos of a full house, there’s a moment most Americans recognize. The house is quiet. The tree lights are still on. Hot cocoa’s warm in your hands. For just a minute, the world feels still again. That feeling matters — because it reminds us what we’re actually fighting for. Not politicians. Not parties. Not headlines. Family. Faith. Home. The simple, sacred things that hold a nation together when everything else tries to tear it apart.

Christmas isn’t about pretending things are fine. It’s about remembering that truth, light, and courage always outlast corruption and lies. For the past year, you’ve shown up here because you refuse to be gaslit, bullied, or silenced. You read, you question, you share, and you stand firm while others choose comfort over honesty. That matters more than you realize. Movements aren’t built in moments of ease — they’re built by people who stay awake while others go numb.

So today, enjoy your family. Hug your kids. Call someone you’ve been meaning to call. Say a prayer for this country. And tomorrow, when the noise comes roaring back, remember this: you’re not alone, you’re not crazy, and you’re not on the wrong side of history.

Merry Christmas from our family to yours.

Joe & Elle