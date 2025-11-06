NOTE: If you’re more of a reader than a listener, no worries—the full article is below.

“One of the great mistakes is to judge policies and programs by their intentions rather than their results.” — Milton Friedman

Yesterday morning, before my feet even hit the floor, the day punched me in the face. Still half in a dream, still in the dark quiet before responsibility kicked in, the cold air hugging the room and the glow of the screen hitting my eyes, I checked my phone for the time — and instead found a digital victory parade.

A communist running New York City.

Virginia flipping blue.

New Jersey staying blue.

And every Lunatic Lefty erupted like they cured cancer — not rewarded the same ideology that hollowed their states and cities out. It was smug celebration from people cheering inside a burning building.

My brief moment of stillness turned to heat in an instant. Not fear. Not shock. Just that familiar, tightening rage when stupidity wins a round it didn’t earn. That feeling where the blood rises before your body even moves — the instinct that says, “These people are dragging the nation off a cliff and smiling as they do it.”

Tell me — did you feel that way too? Did you stare at your screen thinking: Are these people truly this blind, or just addicted to the pain they created for themselves?

Because make no mistake — this wasn’t a movement rising. It was a wounded population crawling back to its abuser and calling it safety. It was the political version of returning to the spouse who wrecked your life because the pain of leaving was scarier than the misery of staying. Mamdani didn’t win because he offered policy; he won because he offered emotional anesthesia. “I feel your pain” was enough to sedate a city that felt beaten and exhausted by problems it refused to admit IT CAUSED.

Here’s today’s Reality Check: In voting for Mamdani, New Yorkers didn’t rebel against a system. THEY ARE THE SYSTEM. Twelve years of Lunatic Left mayors in charge of the city. Fourteen years of Lunatic Left governors in charge of the state. Twelve of the last seventeen years of Lunatic Left presidents in charge of the country.

They didn’t inherit a mess — they architected it. They praised it. They defended it. They welded it in place. Then — when the machine ground them down — they begged the mechanic who built it to comfort them through the pain. They didn’t get betrayed by leadership — they partnered with failure and signed a long-term lease on decline.

Think that’s partisan spin? Look at illegal immigration alone. New York City proudly branded themselves a sanctuary city, waved the world in, and took a bow for their “compassion.” It wasn’t compassion — it was moral narcissism. Then came the flood: one million illegal migrants in four years. Shelters overflowing, schools drowning, hospitals bursting, neighborhoods cracking under population strain. Crime rising like steam from winter sewer grates. They burned through FIVE BILLION DOLLARS, in 2024 alone, to house, feed, and provide healthcare to them — and had the nerve to ask why they can’t afford rent.

New York City Lefty Lunatics didn’t get ambushed — they propped the door open, laid down a welcome mat, and then cried “How could this happen?” when the wolves started feasting. They didn’t just leave the gate open — they threw a block party and handed the wolves the guest list.

You may be thinking, “I’m frustrated too — but I’d never hand power to a communist!” Damn straight — because you still see clearly. The only reason you’re not suffocating like they are is because either you’re not living inside the states or cities the Lunatic Left destroyed… or because you never let them erase the memory of who burned them down in the first place.

In other words, you didn’t buy the lie.

But they did.

And now they’re voting for the same drug dealer who sold them despair — because withdrawal hurts too much. Recovery takes strength. Relapse takes weakness. And weakness votes blue.

The Lunatic Left knows this game. They’ve been delivering this message loudly across the country non-stop: “You are suffering, and only we care.” It’s a sedative, not a solution. And weak, exhausted voters swallowed it again — like a dying man in the desert who’ll drink anything without asking who poisoned the well. When life feels unbearable, even poison tastes like hope.

And here’s what should concern every Patriot: pain makes people weak, and weak people cling to whoever promises comfort — even if they’re the ones who caused the pain. Soft tyranny always sells best to broken spirits. Broken spirits don’t fight — they surrender. And tyrants always prefer the surrendered.

It’s imperative that we don’t pretend this can’t spread. If we don’t deliver visible, daily wins in the next year, the same emotional trap will be set nationwide. People don’t follow logic when they’re exhausted. They follow relief. Exhaustion makes cowards easy to govern and freedom easy to lose.

Which means we must stop assuming voters will “wake up.” They won’t — not until we shove reality and results right back into their lives. Awakening doesn’t happen spontaneously — it’s forced by contrast.

That starts with power, not politeness. I made the case for the filibuster being nixed in my last article. I believe it a thousand times more today. The Lunatic Left never hesitated to weaponize government. Meanwhile, we’ve treated power like fragile china. Enough! Time to remove the obstacle. We need Republican Senators to pass Trump’s agenda at full throttle: secure the border, crush crime, restore wages, protect the middle class. Convince everyone you know. And hammer the point home in calls and emails to your local representatives. Power unused is surrender disguised as civility.

Next — we need districts redrawn honestly. For years the Lunatic Left carved safe ideological fortresses and hid behind race to silence criticism. True representation means maps that reflect voters, not activists. Fair maps prevent America from being hijacked by ideological enclaves pretending to speak for everyone else. We need to fight for this like the life of our country depends on it – because it does. Representation is reality — and reality determines survival.

Election integrity isn’t optional — it’s oxygen. Ballot control, observation, aggressive legal turnout operations. Elections aren’t won on Election Day anymore — they are won in the months leading up to it. Adapt or get steamrolled. Become a champion of this cause. Scream it from the rooftops! Votes don’t just need to be cast — they need to be defended.

And we need to continue supporting the deportation of illegals. Nations don’t survive rewarding lawbreaking. Every removal protects wages, housing costs, community safety, and American sovereignty. Ask a mother priced out of her apartment by flooded housing markets how compassionate open borders feel. The Lunatic Left imported chaos. We need to restore order — without shame and without hesitation. Borders are compassion — because order protects the innocent.

This isn’t about being liked. It’s about whether America lives or dies in the hands of people who choose feelings over function.

This is preservation, not politics.

If we deliver safety, prosperity, and dignity — visibly and aggressively — exhausted voters won’t reach for emotional sedatives again. They’ll choose strength. Because when America remembers what winning in their everyday lives feels like, the Lunatic Left’s grip will disintegrate. Once people breathe free again, they never forget the taste.

Stand up. Speak up. And never let the exhausted drag the brave down again.

Patriots, here are my questions for you: Do you agree exhausted voters follow relief, not logic — so we must deliver visible results fast? Do you agree fair redistricting, election integrity, and lawful deportations are non-negotiable for national recovery? Are you a participant in saving this country — or a spectator waiting to see what happens?

