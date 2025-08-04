NOTE: If you're more of a reader than a listener, no worries—the full article is below.

1× 0:00 -5:42

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

"Action cures fear. Inaction feeds it." — David J. Schwartz

For years, we’ve called the Left brainwashed—and they are. Their beliefs aren’t just wrong—they’re insane. They’re so insane, you don’t know whether to laugh, scream, or cry when they open their mouths.

Men in women’s sports? “Equality.”

Open borders draining our towns? “Compassion.”

Looting stores in broad daylight? “Reparations.”

Censorship of your voice? “Safety.”

None of it’s rooted in truth—it’s emotional propaganda wrapped in fake morality and forced down our throats. A cult pretending to be a cause—led by lunatics, backed by cowards, and run on useful idiots.

Like mindless drones, they don’t think—they repeat. They chant whatever slogan they’re told, march like programmed foot soldiers, and recoil from truth like they have acid on their skin. Why? Because their minds have been hijacked—systematically rewired to obey without question.

But here’s the question most of us have never thought to ask ourselves: “Were they the only ones who were brainwashed?” Unfortunately, the answer is NO—we were too.

Not to rage. But to chill.

Not to riot. But to retreat.

Not to act. But to freeze.

In other words, the Left were programmed to cry over spilled milk—and we were programmed to comply and stay quiet while that milk dripped on our floor. And it worked. For the last decade, even as our country spiraled, even as evil paraded in broad daylight, we didn’t do anything. Not really. We sat on our hands, muttered about how bad things were getting, and told ourselves someone else would fix it—just like we were conditioned to.

This didn’t happen overnight. It was a slow drip of poison into the bloodstream of our minds. Every institution we trusted—schools, churches, HR departments, the media—hammered the same message over and over: Don’t make waves. Don’t offend. Keep your head down. Be good.

Eventually, we internalized it all. We started biting our tongues even when we knew we shouldn’t. We started fearing consequences more than we feared corruption. We let “playing it safe” become our operating system. Safety became our sedation.

It’s why we didn’t…

…rise up when lockdowns destroyed our lives.

…demand answers when they shut down churches while letting strip clubs stay open.

…flood the streets when the FBI started targeting parents.

And it’s why—when someone tried to assassinate President Trump in broad daylight in Butler, PA—no one in the crowd moved an inch. As a bullet tore across Trump’s face, everyone there stood still.

Nobody hit the deck.

Nobody ran.

Nobody moved.

You think that’s normal? It’s not! That was a crowd trained to freeze instead of fight. That wasn’t cowardice. That was programming.

Here is today’s Reality Check: The enemy isn’t just out there—it’s in our heads. Every time we hesitate, every time we shrink back, every time we convince ourselves to stay silent for just a little longer…we lose. Not just ground. Not just culture. We lose ourselves.

We’ve been rewired to NOT act. And that’s the final stage of control—not when you’re forced into silence, but when you choose it. That’s why we came so close to the abyss. Why our country was almost destroyed without anyone firing a shot. Because they made us believe resistance is more dangerous than submission.

SHARE this Reality Check

You may be thinking: “So what? We’re winning now!” Sure, Trump is back. But if you think the enemy’s running scared, you’re dead wrong. They’re not retreating. They’re cornered. And cornered animals strike hard.

All it will take is one manufactured crisis, one shock to the system, and the whole house of cards flips back in their favor. If we’re still blinking, still hesitating, still waiting for someone else to move—we’re done.

So, what now? How do we break the programming?

It starts by ripping the mask off. By admitting what they did to us. Because if we keep clinging to the fantasy that our minds have been untouched, then we’ll never fight with the urgency the next moment demands.

Then, it’s all about becoming comfortable with being uncomfortable again. That means saying no when compliance would be easier—like refusing to fill out the next “diversity training” form at work. It means calling out the lie when your kid’s teacher parrots woke garbage. It means wearing your beliefs publicly—on your clothes, your bumper, your front porch—and daring the world to come at you.

That’s how we begin the long crawl out of mental captivity—one act of defiance at a time. And we need to do it because—if we don’t learn how to walk through fire again now—we’ll never survive the inferno they’re planning for us next.

Patriots, here are my questions for you: Thinking back, were there times you didn't take action when you probably should have? Have you ever caught yourself hesitating? What are you willing to risk—today—to unlearn the fear they programmed into you? And when that next crisis hits… will you blink? Or will you finally move?

Drop your comments below. I read every single one.

DISCUSS this Reality Check