REALITY CHECK AMERICA

REALITY CHECK AMERICA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
7h

It's interesting that Senate Democrats became amenable when Sen. John Kennedy wanted them to stop getting paid.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Joe Capp
Author John G. Dyer's avatar
Author John G. Dyer
8h

Don't count on GOP leadership to answer the call. They are cowards.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Joe Capp and others
44 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joe Capp
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture