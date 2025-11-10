NOTE: If you’re more of a reader than a listener, no worries—the full article is below.

“If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles.” — Sun Tzu

When I was six years old, my father enrolled me in Taekwondo. I still remember the first time I stepped onto that hardwood floor — the sharp scent of pine rising from the boards, the snap of uniforms in the air, the hum of lights overhead, and rows of colored belts hanging like a ladder of what I might one day achieve. That moment has never faded in my mind — the cool planks under my tiny bare feet, my heart pounding in my ears, and older students shouting “kiai!” like thunder.

That first class lit a fuse. Over the next twenty years, I didn’t just train — I immersed myself in it. I studied. I taught. I competed. I even opened my own dojo. The discipline, the repetition, the demand for focus — it all built my confidence, my resilience, and the ability to read intention the way other kids read comic books. That world of movement and controlled aggression carved something permanent into me: an instinct for strategy, and an awareness of danger long before it arrives.

Maybe that’s why, even as a teenager, I devoured books on military strategy. Sun Tzu’s, The Art of War, stood above them all. He didn’t write like a philosopher; he wrote like someone who watched nations fall because they misjudged the enemy. His warning — “If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles” — never left me. And today, those words aren’t just relevant… they’re a mirror that should be held up to America. A mirror we’ve avoided looking into for far too long.

America is facing one of those historical crossroads Sun Tzu described. The enemy isn’t wearing uniforms or marching in formation. They’re wearing suits, hiding behind bureaucratic layers, manipulating institutions built to protect us. They’ve traded swords for subpoenas, arrows for algorithms. They aren’t launching missiles — they’re launching narratives. They aren’t burning buildings — they’re burning truth. And while many in our country still lie to themselves that this is politics as usual, Patriots can see plain as day that we are in a multi-front war — on the American mind, the American family, the American economy, and the American Republic itself.

For years, we pretended this was just a difference in priorities. A generational disagreement. Competing visions. That illusion is dead. You don’t get twenty million illegal crossings, rigged elections, radicalized judges, propaganda that would make Soviet censors blush, or political opponents murdered in cold blood from “policy disagreements.” You get that from a movement that worships power and feeds on control. And you get it from a population that stayed polite long after politeness became suicidal.

Once you’ve been in enough real fights, reading an opponent’s stance becomes second nature. America has seen plenty of fights this past decade. If you still can’t see exactly how the enemy stands after every punch they’ve thrown, you never will.

Here is today’s Reality Check: The Lunatic Left has revealed all their tells. They lie without hesitation. They cheat without shame. They destroy without remorse. And they attack anyone — absolutely anyone — who threatens their grip on power. They are predictable in the same way arsonists are predictable: give them oxygen, and they burn everything they touch.

Think that’s an exaggeration? Then you’ve forgotten their greatest hits of the past decade: Mainstream media propaganda spoon-fed like state-run news. The Russia collusion hoax. BLM riots torching cities. Cashless bail unleashing predators. Defund the Police. COVID mandates and lockdowns. The 2020 election manipulated in broad daylight. January 6th staged as political theater. Billions laundered through Ukraine, USAID, and NGOs. Twenty million illegals welcomed and scattered nationwide. Men shoved into women’s sports and locker rooms. Inflation exploding from reckless omnibus bills. Justice weaponized. Biden’s cognitive collapse hidden behind handlers and the Autopen. Tesla dealerships firebombed. Judges radicalized. ICE agents attacked. And Charlie murdered — because their revolution demands victims.

That isn’t a list — it’s a trail of ash and shattered lives stretching from coast to coast.

And let’s not forget their latest acts of sabotage from this past week alone: The Schumer Shutdown continued to choke our economy and forced real families to go without. A radical Islamic Communist seized the mayor’s office in America’s largest city — a warning flare every Patriot should be able to see from space. Explosive new details surfaced about the January 6th pipe bomber the media swore didn’t exist. ICE agents were ambushed and shot at in Chicago by the mobs the Lunatic Left empowers. These aren’t accidents. They aren’t coincidences. They’re coordinated chapters in the same war. A war accelerating so quickly now that every news cycle feels like the next blast in a controlled demolition.

This is exactly where Sun Tzu’s warning becomes unavoidable. When you truly know your enemy, you stop expecting integrity from the corrupt. You stop offering grace to the malicious. You stop thinking rules matter to those who are willing to win at all costs. Fear evaporates — not because the threat disappears, but because truth cuts through deception. Recognition burns hesitation to ashes. Understanding demands action. Awareness crushes excuses.

But knowing yourself matters just as much. And if we’re honest, our movement is only now beginning to understand its own strength. We’ve endured propaganda, censorship, job threats, financial pressure, surveillance, digital blacklisting, smears, and psychological warfare. Yet we are still here — louder, stronger, more united, more awake, and more resolved than ever.

They tried to isolate us. Instead, they forged us.

Knowing the enemy demands courage. Knowing ourselves demands action. And action begins with rejecting the idea that we must tiptoe around the people destroying this country. No more waiting for permission. No more assuming someone else will speak up. No more silence in the places where truth needs to be said. Courage now means confronting lies at work, challenging your school board, holding your church accountable, and telling your elected officials — publicly and relentlessly — that they are expected to protect this nation, not manage its decline.

A country cannot win a war if its citizens refuse to fight one. If your voice shakes, speak out anyway. If your knees shake, stand up anyway. If your hands tremble, make fists anyway.

Organize locally. Not just online — locally. Five Patriots meeting once a week can alter the direction of a community. Ten can flip a school board. Fifty can scare the hell out of a city council. A hundred can shift a county. The Lunatic Left wins through coordination and intimidation. We win through clarity and conviction — if we choose to act.

And yes, we must tell our Senators that the filibuster is not a sacred relic — it’s the shield cowards use to avoid doing their jobs. If a rule stands between America and survival, it’s not worthy of survival. But that’s one move in a much larger battle. The real fight is about rebuilding the American spine. Rules don’t save nations. Courage does.

It’s time to fight back. On our terms. Where we are strongest. Together.

Patriots, here are my questions for you: Now that you know the enemy — and your own strength — what will you do? Will you confront the lies spreading through our nation, or will you hope someone else carries the burden for you? Will you act, or continue to wait for someone else to save the Republic?

Drop your comments below. I read every single one.

