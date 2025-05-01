Reality Check America

Joe Capp
This week's Reality Check America Challenge winner is Sarah R who smacked down the liberal narrative regarding why Harvard is having their funding pulled. It isn't because of the student protests. It is because the school took funding from China and were running scientific tests for them on our tax dollars.

Great smackdown Sarah! Thank you for standing tall and speaking up.

2 replies
CINDY CLARKE
Media Research Center just released their “negativity” report and it shows one person beating President Trump and HHS Secretary Kennedy. Pete Hegseth with 100% negative coverage by the mainstream media!! The president and Kennedy were in the 90’s but Pete beat them both!! Great job guys!!! You must be right over the target 🎯!!!👏

4 replies by Joe Capp and others
