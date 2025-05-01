“The greatest threat to our democracy is the belief that someone else will save it.” — Robert Kennedy Jr.

The same media machine that lied to you for years is back—louder, dirtier, and more ruthless than ever. They’re spreading panic, twisting facts, and waging a full-blown propaganda assault against anyone standing in their way. According to the Media Research Center, ABC, NBC, and CBS ran 899 stories about Trump’s second term in just his first 80 days. An unfathomable 92.2% of them were NEGATIVE.

The media isn’t inventing these lies—they’re just the megaphone. The poison is coming straight from radical Left lawmakers kumbaya-style theatrics on Capitol steps, preaching class warfare in “anti-oligarchy” rallies, and spewing weaponized soundbites into every camera they can find. Their troll army takes it from there, polluting every feed with digital sewage—on command.

This time, they’re not just attacking Trump—they’re trying to kill America’s comeback before it becomes unstoppable. He’s just the first target—you’re the endgame. They want your voice gone, your vote meaningless, and your spirit crushed.

You’ve seen this show before—only this time, the ending will be permanent. If you let them run the same play again, it’s not just the truth that will die. It’s the country.

If the media fog has you second-guessing how bad things really were—or how good things are finally starting to look—here’s a direct comparison of Trump’s first 100 days versus Biden’s entire catastrophic presidency.

The Economy

Biden wrecked it—crippling inflation, sky-high gas, businesses crushed under the weight of Bidenomics, and families drowning in debt while D.C. insiders cashed in.

Trump’s reversing the damage—gas down, markets steady, tariffs regaining leverage, and DOGE bleeding billions out of the federal swamp.

National Security

Biden unleashed chaos—12 million illegals surged in, the cartels flourished, and Americans paid the price.

Trump sealed the border, deported violent offenders, and backed law enforcement with zero apology.

Crime and Chaos

Biden fueled lawlessness—crime exploded, police were demonized, and the streets turned into warzones.

Trump’s cracking down hard—no more coddling criminals, no more activist judges running interference.

Global Standing

Biden humiliated us—Afghanistan collapsed, Ukraine and Israel erupted, and America looked like a neutered superpower begging for relevance.

Trump restored fear and respect—no wars, no retreats, and no confusion about who’s in charge.

Social Issues

Biden unleashed a cultural cancer of wokeism—boys in girls’ locker rooms, drag shows for kids, and pronouns over biology.

Trump torched it all—DEI gutted, CRT defunded, and sanity put back in the driver’s seat.

Transparency

Biden’s mental decline was hidden from the American people—propped up like a puppet while his handlers pulled the strings. No pressers. No answers. No accountability.

Trump’s detonating the lies—daily briefings, document dumps, and DOGE receipts exposing rot that ran deeper than anyone imagined.

What you just read isn’t political spin—it’s the unfiltered truth. Trump’s first 100 days have already done more to rebuild this nation than Biden’s entire four-year trainwreck did to destroy it. You wouldn’t know it, though, judging by the Left’s scripted outrage over “process,” “lawlessness,” and “threats to democracy.” And that’s exactly why they’re at it again—because real results expose the power of their lies.

Here’s today’s Reality Check: The Left didn’t need facts to steal the country last time—just your silence. If you let them own the narrative again, they’ll erase the truth before it ever reaches the surface.

Are you willing to let that happen again?

You can’t! Because the next lie they tell might be the one that sticks—and ends everything.

So…SPEAK! Loudly. Relentlessly. Without apology. Call out every lie. Confront every coward. Show up, and don’t let up. And most of all, spread the truth like your future depends on it—because it does.

And get out there! Participate in pro-America rallies. Contribute a few bucks to must-win elections in battleground states. Knock on doors. Wave flags. And stop funding the enemy—buy goods and services from American companies who have the same values.

The line’s been drawn, the fuse is lit—and silence is no longer an option.

Patriots, here are my questions for you: If not us—who? If not now—when? If not with truth and results—then how?

As always, I am looking forward to hearing your thoughts on this.

