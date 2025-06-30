Reality Check America

User's avatar
David Williams's avatar
David Williams
18h

I have watched what Trump is doing and he’s doing exactly what he said he would. And I have noticed something else if he tells you something you can just about take it to the bank it’s going to happen just like he said.

I have been in America for 65 great years and our government has gotten worse with almost every President until Trump got into office this time. He has done more for Americans in less than six months what other Presidents

Could not do in four years.

I don’t want to see him leave office in 3&1/2 years. Does anyone else feel like I do?

I know that JD Vance is very good and he’s most likely going to follow in Trump’s shoes and keep doing Americas business but we don’t ever need another politician in the White House.

We need to vote in business leaders that understand sooner or later someone has to pay the bills. And Thank God for Trump and please God keep him safe from harm.

1 reply by Joe Capp
goatsRstillgruffy's avatar
goatsRstillgruffy
18h

Thanks for a great article Joe. You captured my thoughts on all current events quite well. I too am betting that Trump & Co are busy behind the scenes investigating the plethora of crimes committed by Dems, RINOs, and Deep State trash.

5 replies by Joe Capp and others
