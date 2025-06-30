NOTE: If you're more of a reader than a listener, no worries—the full article is below.

“No man is above the law and no man is below it.” – Theodore Roosevelt

This past week was nothing short of epic.

Win after MAGA win. Not photo ops or empty statements. Not political theater. Not distraction tactics. Real, world-shifting WINS. It was one of those rare moments when even his doubters had to admit: Trump is kicking ass.

Let’s recap:

Trump obliterated Iran’s nuclear infrastructure with surgical precision—something no other president has had the courage or clarity to do.

Trump brokered a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, seizing the aftermath of force and flipping it into peace.

Trump brokered peace in Africa—ending 30 years of bloodshed between the DRC and Rwanda. Something no one thought was even possible.

Trump pushed NATO nations to raise defense spending from 2% to 5% of GDP, ending decades of freeloading while putting America’s allies on notice: carry your weight, or get left behind.

At home, a 6–3 Supreme Court ruling slapped down activist judges by curbing their ability to block nationwide policy. Translation? Trump’s agenda just got unleashed.

The Senate advanced Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill”—packed with tax cuts, border enforcement, deportation authority, and deep spending caps.

Trump secured a trade truce with China without bending the knee or begging for scraps.

And markets mirrored Trump’s dominance—the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs, a clear sign that capital is rallying behind his agenda and confidence in the recovery is rising.

WOW! Incredible, right? Trump is doing exactly what we voted him in to do, and more. Every promise the Left said was impossible? He’s checking it off the list. Every crisis they claimed he’d make worse? He’s made it better.

When you stack these victories on top of everything else he's accomplished since retaking office, it becomes crystal clear that America finally has a chance to claw back what was stolen from us. The border, our economy, our global strength, and our national pride—piece by piece, Trump is reclaiming the America we lost.

With that said, there’s one area where we are still watching, still waiting. It’s the one thing we haven’t seen traction on yet—and it’s the one thing that, if ignored, threatens to unravel all the progress made so far: JUSTICE. Real. Public. Unforgiving. For every traitor who tried to destroy this nation from the inside out.

I’m talking about accountability for, among MANY others: Anthony Fauci for his role in COVID deception and tyranny. Alejandro Mayorkas for surrendering our southern border to criminals and cartels. Merrick Garland for turning the Department of Justice into the enforcement arm of the Democratic Party. George Soros for funding the collapse of law and order. Liz Cheney and Adam Schiff for fabricating an insurrection narrative and protecting the real criminals behind January 6th. Everyone involved in the USAID fraud that laundered taxpayer dollars through corrupt globalist channels. Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi for enriching themselves while selling out the people they pretended to serve. And the media mouthpieces—Rachel Maddow and Jake Tapper—who kept the lies alive long enough to do real, irreversible damage.

These treasonous operatives sold this country out to the highest bidder and laughed in our faces while they did it. In my humble opinion, they don’t just deserve to be removed from power—they deserve public trials, public consequences, and life sentences. I’m done sugarcoating it. And so are you. And so are millions of patriots across this country. Some are waiting patiently. Some, not so patiently.

But after yet another week of absolute domination by Trump, I was hit by this Reality Check: Arrests haven’t happened because they weren’t supposed to. Trump’s playing chess, not checkers. The justice phase of Trump’s plan hasn’t been triggered—YET.

Trump is too disciplined, too focused, too precise to blow the most important moment of his presidency. The takedown of America’s traitors is coming. And it’s going to be big. Bigger than we can imagine. It won’t just be a headline. It’ll be a reckoning. And it will change everything. Trump is just saving it for when it will hit hardest.

Maybe he’s waiting until every DOJ file is airtight and immune to dismissal. Maybe he’s letting the corrupt judges expose themselves one by one so they can’t toss the cases when it counts. Maybe he’s waiting for cold weather, so the inevitable riots are smaller and easier to contain. Maybe he’s lining up the hammer drop just before the midterms, when the enemy is overconfident and distracted. Or maybe he just wants to rack up so many undeniable wins that when he finally unleashes justice, the American people are roaring in unity behind him.

Whatever the reason, one thing is certain: Trump isn’t rebuilding this country just to let the same rats infest it again. If Kash Patel or Pam Bondi are not up for the job, Trump will quickly replace them with warriors who will execute the mission without flinching. This isn’t about loyalty. It’s about results. Just like everything else has been for our great President since January.

So, trust Trump to deliver much needed justice. Not because I say so. Not because it feels good. But because he’s earned it. Again and again. Week after week. Against impossible odds.

And it will come at the time of Trump’s choosing.

Until then—hold the line. Stay vocal. Stay focused. And enjoy the wins.

Patriots, here are my questions for you today: Do you believe justice is coming? Or have you lost faith in the system completely? Which traitor do you most want to see brought down first—and why? Do you trust Trump’s timing—or do you think the hammer should’ve dropped already? And finally… when the arrests start, will you be ready to defend what comes next?

