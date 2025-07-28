NOTE: If you're more of a reader than a listener, no worries—the full article is below.

“You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.” — Abraham Lincoln

They called it a conspiracy.

They mocked anyone who dared to question it.

But now, after years of stonewalling, the truth is crashing through the front door: Obama’s Russia Hoax wasn't a scandal—it was a calculated act of war—planned at the highest levels, executed through our intelligence agencies, and sold to the public by a media machine that knew it was lying.

This wasn’t politics—it was a COUP. A full-blown attack on our republic. The most dangerous betrayal in modern U.S. history. Bigger than Watergate. Dirtier than the Clinton machine. More explosive than JFK. And the people who launched it didn’t just try to destroy a president—they tried to silence you. The American voter.

Thanks to Tulsi Gabbard and a wave of digital forensics the Deep State never saw coming, the truth is finally breaking through their firewall. And now that it has, Patriots are asking the questions the Left hoped would stay buried forever. Let’s put those questions on the table and answer them—with facts.

Why ten years of silence?

Trump held office between Obama and Biden, and during that time, he had control of the DOJ and intel community.

In 2017, Robert Mueller was deployed to investigate so-called Russian interference.

In 2020, John Durham was sent in to trace the origins of the hoax.

So how the hell is it only now—nearly a decade later—we’re finally seeing how deep the rot went? Because the people who launched the coup never left. They entrenched themselves in the DOJ, FBI, CIA, and even inside Trump’s own White House. Patriots who tried to sound the alarm were smeared or silenced. Evidence was buried, classified, or spun into propaganda.

This time, it’s different. Trump didn’t come back with advisors—he came back with warriors. Patriots like Tulsi Gabbard were given real power and real targets. Now, AI-driven forensic tools are digging where no one dared—and ripping open the digital graveyard the Deep State thought it buried for good. Whistleblowers are breaking ranks. Internal memos are leaking.

The firewall isn’t just cracking—it’s collapsing. And the truth is roaring back to life.

Is the “Strike Force” real?

Trump has authorized the formation of a legal “Strike Force.” It’s a handpicked team that won’t operate under the DOJ and won’t be filtered through the same bloated bureaucracy that buried the Mueller report, smothered Durham’s findings, and slow-walked every credible lead since 2016.

They’ll work outside the Beltway, immune to delay, deception, and D.C. sabotage. Their mission? Follow the evidence. Name the names. Build the cases. Deliver justice.

In other words, the “Strike Force” is as real as a heart attack—and it may be just as fatal for every traitor involved.

Does Obama have immunity?

Let’s be clear: the Supreme Court’s July 2024 ruling on presidential immunity does NOT shield Obama from the crimes he committed. The ruling only protects official acts—not personal, criminal operations.

Spying on a political opponent? Not official.

Using foreign intel to fabricate a scandal? Not protected.

Turning the CIA and FBI into weapons against your political enemies? That’s not a presidential duty—it’s treason.

The Left is screaming immunity because they know what’s coming. They want Obama wrapped in the very Constitution he spent eight years desecrating. But the Court left the door open. He can be prosecuted. And if justice still means anything in this country—he must be.

Military Tribunals: justified or necessary?

There’s no gray area here. Military tribunals are 100% necessary—because the crimes weren’t political, they were treasonous.

Let’s face it—our civilian court system is a joke. Activist judges. Two-tiered justice. Federal prosecutors too scared or corrupt to touch the real criminals. That’s not law. That’s surrender.

Military tribunals exist for a reason: to deal with traitors and war criminals when the legal system breaks down. And if this wasn’t war—what was it? High-level officials colluding with foreign actors. A sitting president undermined. A fake scandal used to destroy trust in elections and strip power from the people.

That’s not politics. That’s warfare. And it deserves a wartime response.

Are Congress and the media Co-conspirators?

Absolutely.

They weren’t duped. They weren’t misled. They were briefed. They saw the intel. They read the transcripts. And they still pushed the lie—because the goal was never truth. It was sabotage.

Adam Schiff lied straight into the camera for years. Pelosi spread disinformation like gospel. Swalwell—who literally slept with a Chinese spy—helped craft the narrative from the inside.

And the media? They weren’t reporting. They were scripting. CNN. MSNBC. The New York Times. Washington Post. They knew what they were doing. They didn’t just suppress the truth—they helped bury it.

This wasn’t “bias.” It was information warfare. And under the law, that makes them co-conspirators to treason.

Here is today’s REALITY CHECK: We’re past the point of no return. There is no going back to “business as usual.” Not after this. We either name the traitors, prosecute every single one, and rebuild this republic from the ashes—or we let the greatest political crime in U.S. history be used as precedent for the next regime to silence anyone who dares to resist.

If we let them walk, they’ll do it again. Only next time, they won’t just come for our president. They’ll come for all of us. And next time, they won’t need fake dossiers or FISA warrants—they’ll just use power unchecked.

Patriots, here are my questions for you: Is military justice the only way to hold traitors accountable when the courts are compromised? Do you believe members of Congress who knowingly pushed the hoax should face expulsion and prosecution? Should media figures who knowingly spread the Russia Hoax face charges as co-conspirators? If we don’t demand justice now—will we even have a country left to save?

