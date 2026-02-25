GOODBYE, FAREWELL AND AMEN
Dear Patriots,
I launched Reality Check America eighteen months ago with a singular mission: to share truth in a world increasingly defined by lies. My goal was to equip you to fight for the soul of our nation, and I am incredibly proud of the community we built.
However, after much reflection, I have decided to bring RCA to a close.
This isn’t because I’ve lost my resolve. It’s because I’ve realized that the way I serve our cause needs to change. Over the last year, I’ve seen a growing weariness in our ranks. Between the constant barrage of news and the lack of accountability for those who have betrayed our country, many Patriots are exhausted.
I see the frustration in your comments and the fatigue in the eyes of my own friends and family. There is a dangerous temptation to sit back and wait for a single leader, like President Trump, to fix everything on his own. But as I’ve always said: the responsibility for our nation’s future belongs to all of us, not just one man.
I’ve realized that my voice can best be used elsewhere right now. Rather than just writing about the problems, I feel called to focus my energy on my family and on direct, individual activism. I want to lead by example in the “real world” rather than from behind a keyboard.
Thank you for your support, your comments, and your unwavering love for our country. I’m not walking away from the fight — I’m just changing my position on the battlefield.
Regards,
Joe
Joe,
What you built with Reality Check America was grounded in something deeper than headlines. It was rooted in faith, family, and love of country. In a time when truth felt under siege, you reminded people that patriotism is not performative — it’s personal. It begins at home. It begins on our knees. It begins with responsibility.
Choosing to step back and refocus on your family and real-world action isn’t surrender. It’s alignment. Strong nations are built by strong families, guided by faith, and anchored in principle. You’re not leaving the fight. You’re strengthening its foundation.
Thank you for standing firm and for leading by example. God bless you and yours.
Joe, I understand completely but I am so sad that our days will not be filled with Joe Capp brilliance. Good luck in your new venture in saving our great Constitutional Republic.
You will be missed!!