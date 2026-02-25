Dear Patriots,

I launched Reality Check America eighteen months ago with a singular mission: to share truth in a world increasingly defined by lies. My goal was to equip you to fight for the soul of our nation, and I am incredibly proud of the community we built.

However, after much reflection, I have decided to bring RCA to a close.

This isn’t because I’ve lost my resolve. It’s because I’ve realized that the way I serve our cause needs to change. Over the last year, I’ve seen a growing weariness in our ranks. Between the constant barrage of news and the lack of accountability for those who have betrayed our country, many Patriots are exhausted.

I see the frustration in your comments and the fatigue in the eyes of my own friends and family. There is a dangerous temptation to sit back and wait for a single leader, like President Trump, to fix everything on his own. But as I’ve always said: the responsibility for our nation’s future belongs to all of us, not just one man.

I’ve realized that my voice can best be used elsewhere right now. Rather than just writing about the problems, I feel called to focus my energy on my family and on direct, individual activism. I want to lead by example in the “real world” rather than from behind a keyboard.

Thank you for your support, your comments, and your unwavering love for our country. I’m not walking away from the fight — I’m just changing my position on the battlefield.

Regards,

Joe