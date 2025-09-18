NOTE: If you're more of a reader than a listener, no worries—the full article is below.

“Can’t we all just get along?” — Rodney King

For over a decade, Those Who Hate America have been trying to destroy our way of life, one shot at a time. The first rounds they fired were cultural: forcing woke nonsense down our throats, tearing down our monuments, and dividing us through identity politics. The next was foundational: engineering sham elections, ruining our economy, and opening our borders. The final was weaponizing hate: assaults, intimidation, and political executions.

Round. After round. After round — Those Who Hate America attacked us. And with every siege, Patriots got angry. Some spoke out. Most just shouted into the void, hoping those lost souls would remember their decency. Remember their humanity. Remember that they were once our countrymen. The good guys waited for a sign that the war we were in was not a war at all, but a terrible misunderstanding. But that sign never came.

Then came the bullet that ended Charlie Kirk's life. It wasn’t the first one they’d fired at us. But for many Patriots, it was the one that finally hit them at their core. Until that moment, they had been on the sidelines, comfortable in their homes, believing this was a series of disagreements being forged by others — politicians, media pundits, and loudmouths on the internet. But Charlie’s murder changed this way of thinking. It wasn’t just some tragedy that played out on a screen — it was a brutal, cold-blooded assassination. The last domino. The final straw.

It was the moment that millions of Patriots woke the hell up. Not everyone did — for millions of others, cold fury only set in with what came next. Before Charlie’s body barely hit the ground, the ghouls came out to feast, dancing on his grave, celebrating his death as if it were a holiday. We watched them smear his name, mock his family, and celebrate their pain. We watched them stomp on the flowers laid by mourners and spit on the memory of a Patriot. And in that moment, the final illusion of civility, of unity, of common ground, was shattered. The last bit of patience in countless other Patriot’s bones had turned to ash.

While the scavengers feasted on Charlie’s memory, a few on the Left put on their masks of civility, whining for everyone to “tone down the rhetoric” and calling for a unity they had already proven they would never be a part of.

Then, IT happened. Patriots responded with a collective chorus of defiance:

“No way! You’re too fucking late!!!”

Finally! This should have been our collective answer to Those Who Hate America long ago. It’s tragic that a father had to die in front of his wife and kids for more people to wake up — but if there is any good news, it is that most Patriots are awake now. And everything has changed as a result.

Those Who Hate America have wanted us to waste our time debating their positions. To prove we’re right. To work toward a mythical “middle ground.” But their celebration of murder has stripped them of the right to hear our differing points of view. Their vile actions and twisted ideology have forfeited their seat at the table of civilized discourse. At long last, Patriots are done arguing with people who cheer bloodshed. We're done debating our values with those who have none.

They've been playing a completely different game, one with no rules and no refs, while we've been standing on the sidelines holding the ashes of a rulebook they lit on fire years ago. They thought that by taking out one of our heroes, they’d put a final nail in the proverbial coffin of every Patriot too. They thought they’d terrify us by delivering this clear, bloody warning: “Get in line or get out of the way!” They thought we would cower. They thought we’d beg for peace. They thought we’d finally shut up and stop fighting back.

They were wrong!

The bullet that struck Chalie didn't break us — it forged us. It didn't silence us — it unified us. It woke up millions of Patriots to the cold, hard reality that you cannot win a war of ideas against an enemy that has replaced them with violence. You cannot debate with people who have already decided that you don't have the right to exist. They've shown us their hand, and it's covered in blood and smeared with a decade of their lies. The charade is over. The time for civil discourse is dead and buried.

Like I said above — FINALLY! — we have begun to take the fight to the enemy.

Here is today’s Reality Check: The bullet that woke so many Patriots up was the last one Those Who Hate America will ever dare fire at us. The time for debate is over. We are now on offense. And now, they will be forced to react to us.

What does our being on offense mean? First, know that it does not mean we will adopt their methods. We will not lie, incite, or respond with violence. What it does mean is that we will..

… refuse to give their twisted narratives the dignity of a response.

… never again apologize for our rage, our righteousness, or our refusal to bow.

… push back on everything they stand for — not with debate, but with action.

If we stay here on offense, I like our chances of winning this war. And it’s all because of Charlie’s sacrifice. So, thank you, Charlie.

And thank you to every Patriot who’s finally had enough. Welcome to the fight!

Patriots, here are my questions for you: This week, did you feel it? Did you feel the Patriot army finally move to offense? What small act of defiance can you turn into a ripple that becomes a tidal wave?

