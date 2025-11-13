REALITY CHECK AMERICA

Janis Vucelik
11h

There’s many things that scare me but the ones that worry me the most are seeing younger generations embracing communism and romanticizing Islam. They have been so brainwashed into believing the US is terrible, evil colonizer built by slave owners. A growing number believe the US needs torn down to the ground and rebuilt into a Marxist “utopia”. And how can a generation that doesn’t understand why there’s separation of church and state recognize when people like Mamdani are working to rebuild the US into a theocracy, an Islamic state.

Ron
12h

If they are ever held accountable, it will be a miracle. Remember they are part of the system that makes me and you, their enemies.

My personal opinion is that before we see any kind of real justice, America will be in a Revolution within itself.

America is full of its enemies and we’ve allowed it to happen, now we who love America will have to keep her with our blood.

God Bless All true Patriots

