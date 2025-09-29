NOTE: If you’re more of a reader than a listener, no worries—the full article is below.

“One person can make or break a team.” — Lou Holtz

I hoped this day would never come.

I hoped I’d never have to aim fire at the Trump administration. Not because I’m some blind follower of President Trump and his team — far from it — but because I know they’re the only ones standing between us and the Lunatic Left hurling this country over a cliff. The last thing I’d ever want to do is plant even a seed of doubt in any Patriot’s mind about the best Leadership team our country’s had since our Founding Fathers.

But this is Reality Check America. Our mission is unapologetic truth. We don’t run PR campaigns. We don’t polish talking points. We call balls and strikes. And today, I’ve got no choice but to call it like I see it. So, here goes…

FBI Director Kash Patel has humiliated himself — and the entire Bureau — in his handling of Charlie Kirk’s assassination. And in doing so, he has shaken the trust of many Patriots across this country — including me.

From coast to coast, Patriots across America have been firing off questions at a blistering pace since that dark day in Utah. At first, I dismissed the noise. Every tragedy these days sparks a thousand conspiracy theories. But then a friend with serious firearm expertise told me flat-out: “the weapon the FBI claims Tyler Robinson used could not have been the murder weapon.”

That stopped me cold. And from that moment, nothing about the story smelled right.

I began to watch videos, breakdowns, and podcasts — Candace Owens, Joe Rogan, and others calling out the FBI’s story as complete nonsense. The more I looked, the harder it became to ignore the gaping holes in the official narrative.

There are numerous homemade videos from that terrible day circulating online. And they raise serious questions. One shows audience members flashing military hand signals just before the shot rang out. Another shows a security agent just feet away with his hands positioned exactly like someone concealing a tiny palm pistol. Yet another shows a masked figure in tactical gear perched on a rooftop with a gun much smaller than the so-called murder weapon. After the shooting, he jumps off the roof and leaves the rifle on the building.

Then there’s the damning footage of a man casually strolling into Charlie’s tent four minutes after the shooting. He picks up the chair Charlie had been sitting in when he was shot, stands on it, and removes a camera overhead. That’s not just tampering, that’s destruction of evidence — felony-level obstruction.

Why hasn’t this man been arrested?

And if you think that’s bad — wait until you dig deep on the so-called “evidence” shared by the FBI. It stinks to high Heaven.

The Bureau says Tyler Robinson used a Mauser rifle, broke it down “in seconds,” strapped it to his leg, and jumped off the roof. There are more holes in this tale than in a block of Swiss cheese. For starters, a Mauser is a beast of a weapon. According to experts, breaking it down isn’t quick or easy. Yet the FBI claimed the shooter broke it down “within seconds.”

Not possible.

Also, how exactly was he able to jump off a roof with a three-foot-long steel pipe strapped to his leg? That rifle was longer than a baseball bat! And they expect us to believe he shoved it down his pants — and no one noticed? Did you see the photos they released of Robinson after the assassination? There is no way his skinny jeans could have perfectly concealed a broken-down rifle of this size.

Then there’s the ballistics. A .30-06 round from a Mauser isn’t small — it’s huge. It’s so big and powerful that it can obliterate the bones of a 1,300-pound elk. That kind of round doesn’t nick — it annihilates. One shot, and Charlie’s head would’ve been gone. Yet we’re told it was “the” weapon Tyler used.

And let’s not forget the infamous “text messages” between Robinson and his trans lover, Lance Twiggs. If you’ve read them, you know they’re fake. Their language doesn’t remotely match how people in their early 20s communicate (I know — I have twin 25-year-old sons). The whole exchange reads like an FBI intern tried writing Gen Z slang after watching ten seconds of TikTok. And where are the timestamps on the messages? How do we know each interaction is concurrent?

My goal in laying out these discrepancies isn’t to convince you Charlie’s alive or that a lone gunman didn’t pull the trigger — we can’t confirm either of these things today. And I seriously doubt Charlie is alive and hiding. It’s to present you with just a handful of the cracks in the FBI’s story about that day. Yes, the examples I’ve shared are only a handful of the shenanigans under the microscope — there are plenty more where these came from.

Even Patel himself has been forced to admit the “official” version doesn’t hold water. He’s now conceded the shooter’s location may be wrong, that accomplices may have been involved, that the text messages are sketchy, that the rifle concealment doesn’t add up, and that there are “unanswered questions” about bullet trajectory. In other words — everything the FBI fed us at the start was either sloppy incompetence — or a cover-up dressed as fact.

And here’s the kicker…

This isn’t an isolated screw-up. It comes on the heels of the DOJ / FBI’s botched handling of the Epstein files. And a few days ago, Patel himself had to backtrack about how many FBI agents were at the Capitol on January 6th. First, he said 274 agents were in the crowd that day. Then — oh wait — he meant they showed up after the breach for crowd control purposes. Really? This constant back-peddling doesn’t just weaken the Bureau — it erodes the credibility of the entire Trump administration.

Let’s be real. Repairing the damage the Left did to the FBI was always going to be a monumental task. So, I don’t envy Patel. But he has been pouring gasoline on a fire that was already burning out of control. And while the Bureau fumbles, every Patriot who believed Trump’s administration would restore justice feels a little more betrayed.

Here’s today’s Reality Check: If FBI Director Patel doesn’t provide credible answers about Charlie Kirk’s murder soon — or if there’s one more high-profile screw-up — we’ll have to demand his resignation. For the good of the Trump administration. And for the survival of our nation.

Our loyalty isn’t to bureaucrats. It isn’t to political appointees. Our loyalty is to America. And anyone — no matter how high their title — who stands in the way of truth, justice, and survival, needs to step aside. Including Kash Patel.

If it comes to that, Patel’s career won’t be the only casualty — America’s future may be too.

Patriots, here are my questions for you: Do you believe Kash Patel deserves another chance — or has he already failed beyond repair? Do you think we will ever know the truth behind Charlie Kirk’s assassination? How much longer should Patriots tolerate excuses before demanding resignations at the highest levels? Do you still trust the FBI to protect this country?

