REALITY CHECK AMERICA

REALITY CHECK AMERICA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cheryl Howell's avatar
Cheryl Howell
1d

Yes, Kash deserves to stay right where he's at. Yes, we will find out the truth about Charlie Kirk's murder. I don't listen to Candace anymore at all, maybe you shouldn't either.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies by Joe Capp and others
Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
1dEdited

I stopped trusting Patel when he, and the equally inept Pam Bondi, said there was nothing more to the Epstein case.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Joe Capp and others
99 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joe Capp
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture