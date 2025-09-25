NOTE: If you’re more of a reader than a listener, no worries—the full article is below.

“The penalty good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men.” — Plato

Sunday evening, Elle and I huddled on the couch, hands clasped, eyes locked on Charlie Kirk’s memorial. Hours passed without a single word said by either of us. The power of the event was palpable, a devastating reminder of the fragility of life and the strength of faith. But nothing compared to the moment Erika said:

“I forgive him.”

Those words hit me like a boot to the ribs — one clean strike; breath gone, throat tight.

Be honest: if your spouse were killed in such a brutal way, could you ever say those words? Could you even imagine them forming in your mind? I asked myself — and I hated the answer that tried to surface.

A few moments later, Erika’s said something that cut like light through fog:

“The answer to hate is not hate… the answer… is love—always love… even for those who persecute us.”

A subtle heat rose in my face and shame followed. What Erika said challenged me. It was a call to a higher standard that I wasn’t sure I could meet. In the hours that followed, I wrestled questions that gnawed at me:

“Am I wrong to keep telling people to fight?”

“Should I preach love instead?”

“Isn’t that what a good man does?”

I’ve always believed love conquers hate, but Erika’s message struck a chord deep within me. I yearn to be more like her and Charlie — to be the husband who chooses gentleness, the father who chooses patience, the neighbor who leads with grace. You probably do too — the kind who lives in the light and refuses to let darkness rewrite your instincts. We all do — until reality knocks.

This struggle isn’t new to me. I’ve told Elle all year I wish I could sit on the porch with her, let the wind comb the trees, and hand the ‘good fight’ to people who enjoy it. But I can’t — because I don’t live in fantasy. None of us do. We’re here, now, in a country under siege by people who hate what we stand for — people who hate us.

By Monday morning, the world outside the State Farm Arena had moved on…

Hateful lunatics sneered relentlessly at the religious overture of Charlie’s memorial. They mocked prayer as “fanatical,” faith as “hypocritical,” grief as “delusional.” This came after weeks of them slandering his character and justifying his murder.

Jimmy Kimmel, that hateful propagandist, was back on the air, courtesy of Disney/ABC. No correction. No accountability. Just tears and victimhood. So much for Consequence Culture being in full swing.

Google — under oath to House Judiciary — admitted the Biden administration pressured them to censor Patriots during COVID. They only conceded this because the wind is blowing “Right” today. When it shifts Left, they’ll flip the switch and muzzle us again.

Communist Zohran Mamdani pledged $100M to shield the 400,000 illegal immigrants in the New York City from deportation once he’s elected Mayor. This would be on top of all the benefits they already receive, such as Medicaid, mental health services, in-state tuition, and more.

And yesterday morning in Dallas — gunfire at an ICE detainee transfer. Multiple wounded, at least two dead. Rounds reportedly etched with ‘anti-ICE’ messages.

Three days. That’s all it took for the radical Left to remind us of who we’re up against: people who spew hate, sneer at faith, silence those they disagree with, ignore the law, and thrive on bloodshed.

Just before I sat down to write this piece, the knot in my stomach over Erika’s words tightened: forgive or fight — which one am I supposed to choose?

I asked Elle. She didn’t blink:

“Forgiveness isn’t surrender.”

“Mercy isn’t silence.”

“Love isn’t letting liars run your country.”

… not while cowards try to rewrite your reality and thugs try to dictate your children’s future.

Here is today’s Reality Check: Silence in the face of lawless power is not love — it’s surrender. Real love protects. Real love draws lines and stands on them.

When I say “fight,” I don’t mean fists — I mean facts. Violence should always be the last resort, and God help us if we ever see the day our battles spill into the streets.

Facts. Expose lies with dates, documents, and video; crush propaganda with receipts; refuse the muzzle; hold leaders to their own words; and use every lawful tool you’ve got — ballots and budgets, FOIA requests and court filings, school-board mics and city-hall podiums. That’s how we’ll beat evil without becoming it.

I’m grateful I struggled these last few days — because it sharpened me. It proved my internal compass is still true. And now my resolve is even stronger. I will continue to forgive without folding, love without yielding, and fight without hate. Most important, I won’t surrender an inch of my children’s future.

I hope you’ll join me.

Patriots, here are my questions for you: Did you watch Charlie’s memorial? What moment in it branded your heart? How are you reconciling love with a duty to fight? What single action will you take this week to protect your family’s future?

