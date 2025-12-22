EPSTEIN FILES DISTRACT FROM BOMBSHELL: GEORGIA’S 2020 UNCERTIFIED VOTES
Fulton County Admits 315,000 Votes Should Not Have Been Counted
“Truth is treason in an empire of lies.” — George Orwell
While scrolling through social media this morning, it felt like someone grabbed the steering wheel of the entire internet and yanked it hard. My coffee sat untouched as my thumb kept moving, pulled along by a feed that looked less like news and more like a feeding frenzy. Cropped screenshots. Red circles. Screaming captions. Breathless accusations that the Trump administration was hiding evidence in the Epstein file release. Redactions were treated like confessions. Missing images were framed as proof. The same chant echoed again and again, typed with near-religious devotion: Trump is a pedophile!
It didn’t matter that his name isn’t in the files. It didn’t matter that nothing new implicates him. Facts weren’t the point. This wasn’t investigation — it was desperation. The Lunatic Left doesn’t care about truth. They need Trump to be guilty, because without guilt their entire worldview collapses.
What was missing was just as revealing. Not one post by the Lunatic Left pointing out that Bill Clinton’s images and extensive documented ties were all over the Epstein file drop. Not one moment of hesitation. Not one uncomfortable question. This from the same crowd that watched Clinton lie to the American people in 1998 about having “sexual relations” with Monica Lewinsky — inside the Oval Office — only to later admit he did exactly that. A president who lied under oath. A proven philanderer. A longtime Epstein associate. And yet, in the Left’s warped moral framework, Trump is eternally guilty without evidence, while Clinton is endlessly excused. That loyalty would be laughable if it weren’t so corrosive.
While that circus devoured attention, something far more dangerous slipped by almost unnoticed. A quiet admission. A legal earthquake. Joe Biden did not lawfully win the state of Georgia in the 2020 presidential election — despite Georgia being placed in his win column at the time. By law, Donald Trump did.
Biden was declared the winner of Georgia in 2020 by just under 12,000 votes. Now place that next to what Fulton County admitted under oath. Approximately 315,000 early votes were counted even though they were NEVER LEGALLY CERTIFIED. That’s not a rounding error. That’s a stadium full of votes — counted anyway. This wasn’t speculation or partisan spin. It was sworn testimony from Fulton County’s own attorney, Ann Brumbaugh.
Signed tabulation tapes exist for one reason: to prove machines started at zero and ended with verified totals. No signatures is the equivalent of cashing a check with no endorsement. If you can’t prove the machine started clean, you can’t prove anything that followed. Chain of custody collapses. Legitimacy evaporates.
And this likely isn’t the full picture. If 315,000 uncertified votes were counted in a single county, there’s no honest argument that the damage stops there. The full scope hasn’t been determined because the county refuses to hand over the very records required to determine it.
Georgia isn’t alone. That’s why the U.S. Department of Justice has filed lawsuits against Georgia, Illinois, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia — jurisdictions refusing to hand over legally required election records. Voter rolls. Ballots. Digital files. The inventory of truth. Five years later, they’re still fighting sunlight — not because disclosure is hard, but because it’s dangerous.
Here is today’s Reality Check: Clean elections don’t fight disclosure. Honest elections don’t require subpoenas.
But Georgia didn’t just hide records. Georgia became the enforcement arm of the narrative. It was where dissent was punished and examples were made. The warning was unmistakable: challenge this election and your life will be destroyed.
The most visible weapon was lawfare. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis didn’t simply investigate Donald Trump — she launched one of the most aggressive, politically charged prosecutions in American history, built entirely around Trump’s refusal to accept Georgia’s certified result. Not violence. Not corruption. A phone call. Legal arguments. Challenges every candidate is legally entitled to make. Georgia didn’t just go after Trump — it went after the act of challenging itself.
And Trump paid for it as a human being. Years of nonstop vilification. Indictments stacked for headlines. Endless legal bills. A sitting president turned into a permanent defendant—not for crimes of corruption, but for refusing to say, “Fine, I lost.” The goal wasn’t justice. It was exhaustion.
Rudy Giuliani paid too. Disbarred. Bankrupted. Publicly humiliated. A man once celebrated as America’s Mayor reduced to a warning label. Not for fabricating evidence or tampering with ballots, but for doing what lawyers are supposed to do: file challenges, seek discovery, and argue irregularities. Georgia needed a public burning to make sure other lawyers dropped the match.
If this pattern feels familiar, it should — because the next phase played out in Congress itself. As I detailed in my earlier article, the pipe bomb discovered on January 6th appeared just as lawmakers were set to debate the election results. It didn’t need to explode. It only needed to inject fear at the exact moment scrutiny mattered most. Debate was cut short. Objections were delegitimized. Certification was rushed through.
Once Congress locked the result in, the punishment spread. Lawyers backed away. Legislators went silent. Courts dismissed cases on technicalities before evidence could ever be examined. Media outlets didn’t ask why discovery was blocked — they celebrated that it never happened. Disagreement itself was rebranded as a threat to democracy.
And the punishment didn’t stop with politicians or attorneys. Ordinary Americans paid the highest price. January 6th protesters — many of whom never entered the Capitol, never committed violence, never damaged property — were hunted through nationwide manhunts, shackled, and thrown into cells. Held for months or years without trial. Denied bail for nonviolent offenses. Separated from their families. Fired. Bankrupted. Smeared nightly as extremists, while actual violent offenders were released back onto the streets.
Their crime wasn’t insurrection. Their crime was being present at a moment the system needed to close quickly. And it worked.
All of this affected you too. Ask yourself how different your life would have been if Donald Trump had been president instead of Joe Biden. Millions of illegal aliens wouldn’t have poured across the border while you absorbed the cost. Your grocery cart wouldn’t feel like a luxury purchase. Your savings wouldn’t have been quietly gutted by inflation. Your tax dollars wouldn’t have been shipped overseas to bankroll a foreign war. Crime wouldn’t be surging. Energy independence wouldn’t have collapsed. Woke insanity wouldn’t have been unleashed across our schools, workplaces, and culture. These weren’t abstract policy debates — they were direct hits to your wallet, your safety, and your future.
Now does it make sense why the Epstein circus is being blasted across every screen? I’m not saying the Epstein story is irrelevant. But that’s not why it’s everywhere right now. It’s the perfect distraction — deployed precisely because the Lunatic Left’s carefully constructed lies about the 2020 election are no longer holding. It keeps attention locked on personalities instead of processes, outrage instead of evidence, noise instead of truth.
Patriots, here are my questions for you: What possible justification can there be for Americans to be told years later, quietly, that the rules weren’t followed after all for the 2020 election? And here’s the harder one: what happens to a country when questioning power becomes more dangerous than breaking the law? And finally — what else are you being told to stop questioning right now?
Drop your thoughts below. I read every single one.
Disgusting and expected. I think most intelligent people know the 2020 election was rigged. If you don’t you’re blinded by your belief in what used to be honest elections! In my opinion, if Trump didn’t win in 2024, we’d have no country left. The Biden admin. tried to take our freedoms, ruin our children which IS OUR FUTURE, and cheat, lie and steal from our citizens and basically change the essence of our lives. The enormity is staggering. Wake up people, it’s up to us to keep America free and prosperous. Don’t be swayed by party, be swayed by actions.
The terrible fallout from 2020 election fraud is the ruined lives of J6 defendants and their families, especially combat veterans. The most despicable aspect of this may be Congress’s refusal to allow ANY of them to testify there; no reparations for ruined lives while they tried to get 1/2 million dollars for each of their device ps spied on by the AutoPen-Jilldo administration. One innocent, non-violent chiropractor got a DJT commutation, but not a pardon—so he cannot get his license back and work as a chiropractor, those losing his profession seems to me a 5th Amendment takings without just compensation. Lego man, Kelly Meggs, Shane Jenkins, McAfee, and many many more American patriots continue to suffer ruined lives. What about their extreme solitary confinement in subhuman conditions of moldy walls in their jail cells, denied medical treatment, food with maggots and other cruel and unusual punishment? What about Roseanne Boyland being murdered in front of us, beaten with a baton on J6 and that rotten dirty female Capitol Police with not being indicted? How about Michael Boyd who shot and murdered Ashly Babbitt while she was unarmed, smiling and no discernible threat to any of the police near her when she was killed? Why is Ray Epps still walking around when he is on video trying to incite a riot?
Why have there been no indictments of the BLM rioters who torched police stations and courthouses? How about the indictments of the top BLM leaders who bought real estate instead of helping blacks with millions and millions of donations, similar to what the Clintons did with the Haiti donations?
WHY aren’t these ne’er do wells not spending their fortunes to defend their criminal trials?
Why can’t John Eastman and Rudy Giuliani, top level lawyers, get their unethical and illegal, no basis disbarments get reversed?
And while we’re talking about the little people, the American citizen, let’s consider the executive order giving an interest deduction on tax returns for people who buy new American cars? Shouldn’t there be a similar interest deduction allowed for people who cannot afford a new car and buy a used car, since BOTH of these groups chose not to buy a foreign vehicle? Why can’t there be fairness for the citizen with less money who NEEDS their used (not new foreign) car, so they might be able to purchase beef with the savings?
Why haven’t the DOGE SAVINGS been codified? Can’t our president refuse to sign any more funding bills until that happens? Why are there no prosecutions of the recipients of social security payments to those tens of thousands who collected money for people dead longer than the founding of America? Or the 150 year olds who kept collecting social security payments each month, and voting too?
This low hanging fruit is easy to prove and it’s been almost a year, but… crickets. During the autopen Jill-do administration 46, thousands of innocent Americans were prosecuted and jailed within the first year. Helloooo, how come the easy “follow the money” slam dunk defendants are not indicted?
Where is reparations to Lt. General Michael Flynn? Where is the public apology?
Why can Ilhan Omar be worth millions and still be in Congress when she recently gave an oath to Somalia over her job as a member of Congress for Minnesota? And what about the illegality of marrying her brother? Why is she still working in DC getting paid by taxpayers instead of being in Gitmo for video evidence pledging NOT to honor her oath to the U.S. Constitution?
This is just off the top of my head, but there are many many more abominations that need to be rectified, including death penalty for killing police officers.
Inquiring minds wanna know. Pardon the rant. Nothing I post anywhere else get