“A nation that continues year after year to spend more money than it earns is on the road to bankruptcy.” — Dwight D. Eisenhower

America wasn’t just heading for a downturn—we were accelerating toward financial self-destruction with no brakes and massive blindfolds on.

Under the barely conscious shell that was Joe Biden, America got steamrolled. Inflation wasn’t “transitory” as he claimed it would be—it was transformative. In the worst way possible. Food prices soared 25% in four years. Energy bills exploded by 37%. Mortgage rates shot from 2.75% to over 7%, wiping out homeownership dreams for an entire generation. And Credit card debt cracked $1.3 trillion.

Meanwhile, Team Trainwreck (a.k.a. Biden and handlers) burned through trillions like it was Monopoly money. They printed cash, pumped it into pet projects, and poured hundreds of billions into foreign wars and “green” slush funds. All while Americans skipped meals and raided retirement accounts just to survive. The result? A fragile economy propped up by lies, borrowed time, and even more borrowed money.

Now we’re dealing with the fallout.

As of today, America is buried under $36 trillion in national debt. By the end of the year, that number will likely hit $38 trillion. Why? Because the federal government is set to spend $6 trillion in 2025…while only bringing in $4 trillion in revenue. That’s a $2 trillion shortfall—every penny borrowed, every dollar added to the mountain of debt your children and grandchildren will inherit.

President Trump knows this. And unlike the polished liars in Congress, he’s not pretending everything’s fine. He’s not trying to “manage the fire”—he’s working to put it the hell out by implementing a 3-pronged economic strategy that’s unapologetically America First:

1. Cut $1 Trillion in Government Waste

Trump’s first strike was aimed at the bloated, parasitic underbelly of the federal beast. Yes, I am referring to DOGE. Elon Musk’s team hasn’t just dipped their toes in the swamp—they’ve been knee-deep in the sludge, kicking over every rotten log, yanking out every corrupt root, and naming names. From waste to fraud to outright theft, they’re exposing what most politicians were too cowardly—or too complicit—to touch.

That has meant detonating fraud, torching useless programs, and taking a blowtorch to entire agencies that haven’t delivered anything but excuses for decades. We’re talking about killing Social Security payments to people who—on paper—outlived the Confederacy. Cutting off billions to “nonprofits” that wouldn’t survive a real audit. And gutting departments that exist solely to shovel money into DEI sinkholes instead of serving the public.

They haven’t been tweaking the system. They’ve been hitting the reset button. And America owes them for it.

2. Escalate Tariffs and Deregulate the Economy

For decades, globalist stooges let other countries slap us around while we played by rules no one else followed. American cars get hit with a 10% tariff entering Europe. European cars pay just 2.5% here. That’s not trade—it’s surrender.

Think about it—America imports over $3 trillion in foreign goods every year. $3 TRILLION. This gives us the biggest economic hammer in the world—and Trump is finally swinging it. He launched a tariff blitz that could rake in $500 billion, targeting every nation that’s been bleeding us dry.

The results so far are encouraging. Companies are bringing production back home. Factories are humming. Jobs are coming back. And with the red tape finally getting torched, American business finally has room to breathe—and build.

This isn’t just economic policy. It’s economic warfare—and we’re finally fighting to win.

3. Slash Taxes to Trigger Explosive Growth

If he can cut waste and increase revenue, Trump’s third strike will be to detonate the tax code: 0% income tax for Americans earning under $150,000. That’s not charity—it’s justice. For years, the government’s taken your money, inflated your dollar, and handed your future to people who hate your values. Enough.

He’s also cutting the corporate tax rate from 21% to 15%—turning America into the most competitive economy on Earth. Europe? 30–40%. China? 25%. At 15%, the U.S. will once again become the capital of capitalism. Startups will take off. Investment will flood in. Wages will rise. Job will multiply.

OK. Now let’s go back to that $2 trillion shortfall. Here’s some no-BS math about Trump’s plan:

If Trump can cut $1 trillion in waste and fraud while raising another $1–2 trillion in revenue through tariffs and deregulation, we won’t have a deficit—we’ll have a surplus. And Trump isn’t about to let that surplus sit in some bureaucrat’s desk drawer. He’s going to hand it back—to you, your business, your family, your future—in the form of tax cuts.

This is how you turn a bankrupt nation into a powerhouse again—and, in the process, usher in a new Golden Age.

Sound exciting? It is! But here’s a Reality Check: Trump’s economic plan will only work if we have the guts to back him. Yes, there may be some short-term pain. But the alternative is slow, national suicide. I’m willing to take the hit for my country. For my children. My grandchildren. And yours. How about you—are you willing to do the same?

Here are some other questions for you: Are you fed up with being the ATM for the corrupt and incompetent? Do you still believe we can fix this—or have you already started bracing for the collapse?

As always, I look forward to hearing your thoughts.

