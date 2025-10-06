NOTE: If you’re more of a reader than a listener, no worries—the full article is below.

1× 0:00 -6:31

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

“The best interest of the patient is the only interest to be considered.” — Dr. William J. Mayo

A few weeks ago, I wrote, “the Left makes up half our country” in one of my articles. That simple line struck a nerve. Some of you pushed back — “No way! It’s no more than thirty percent.” Others argued the Left are bleeding followers by the day. I get the reaction. We all want to believe their grip is slipping and their influence is finally fading into the background. Their current size is debatable; the damage they cause isn’t — it’s catastrophic and accelerating.

Here’s today’s Reality Check: America’s had cancer for decades. It’s called the Left. Fifty years ago, it was just a small, malignant spot — dangerous but contained enough that a competent surgeon could have cut it out. We didn’t. We told ourselves it wasn’t that bad. Now, it’s everywhere — organs failing one by one, golf-ball-sized tumors bulging beneath the skin, poison pulsing through our nation’s veins with every heartbeat.

Here’s a snapshot of the deadly health crisis consuming our nation:

What type of cancer does America have?

Two strains. First, the bleeding hearts strain — everyday minions fueled by emotion, not reason. They form opinions, cast votes, and erupt in outrage based on whatever tugs their heartstrings that day. Facts don’t matter — feelings do. Crying migrant? Open borders. Confused teen? Encourage mutilation. Career criminal? Blame the system, never the thug. Their sentimentality is a compass leading them straight off a cliff — and they’re dragging our country down with them.

Second, the power-class strain — elites who weaponize the bleeding hearts for profit and control. People like George Soros and MacKenzie Scott who fund causes, buy narratives, and staff nonprofits to shape law, education, and culture. They don’t care about hearts and minds — only about bending them to serve their interests.

Which organs are affected?

All of them. Politicians who serve themselves. Media that manufactures outrage and sells it back 24/7. Courts inventing law from ideology. Schools passing doctrine as education. Big Food, healthcare, and Big Pharma profiting from illness. Pro sports and entertainment as cultural bulldozers. The list is endless. Look at this week alone and it’s obvious:

The Schumer Shutdown. The Left slammed the brakes on our government because President Trump refused to torch another $1.5 trillion on their globalist wish list — including free healthcare for illegals and fresh subsidies to keep the corpse of Obamacare twitching. Instead of owning their tantrum, Lefty lawmakers gaslit with a fury while their media lapdogs echoed every lie.

Harvard’s indoctrination continues. Once the crown jewel of American education, Harvard now masquerades as a circus for woke absurdity. This semester’s “professor”? LaWhore Vagistan — a biological man in drag teaching RuPaulitics: Drag, Race, and Desire. The university that once produced presidents now produces insanity.

The NFL’s middle finger to America (again). Not satisfied with mocking its fans during the Kaepernick kneeling fiasco, the league crowned Bad Bunny as its upcoming Super Bowl halftime star — a woke mascot preaching open borders and gender chaos. Message received: sit down, shut up, and pay for it.

Netflix’s latest indoctrination. As Disney spirals, Netflix said, “hold my beer” and released Dead End: Paranormal Park — a cartoon with a transgender teen lead. It’s not entertainment; it’s targeted conditioning for your kids.

Where are the tumors?

Tumors are concentrated where population is heaviest: our cities. Violence and lawlessness hide behind ‘protest.’ Police are either handcuffed by policy or weaponized by politics. Again, look at this week and it’s clear:

In Chicago, ICE agents were ambushed and boxed in by ten vehicles. One of the drivers wielded a semi-automatic weapon. What started as a routine patrol turned into an orchestrated assault on federal officers.

In Portland, conservative journalist Nick Sortor was attacked by Antifa thugs while police stood by and watched. When the dust settled, the cops cuffed the victim and let his attackers stroll away — justice, Portland-style.

SHARE this Reality Check

Has it seeped into our blood?

Family. Co-workers. Friends. Neighbors. They’re everywhere. Fewer in small towns, but don’t be fooled — they’re there, lying low. The infection has reached every circle of our lives. For many of us, every group has been touched; relationships once grounded in trust now hang by a thread — or are gone — poisoned by ideology and pride.

Can it be cured?

Absolutely! President Trump, our nation’s chief surgeon, operates on the patient daily — executive orders, enforcement actions, federal crackdowns. Each cut matters. But surgery alone can’t cure cancer this deep, this aggressive. It must be fought on all fronts with everything at our disposal.

That’s where you come in. This fight isn’t just Trump’s, or his team’s — it’s ours. Every American who still loves this country has a role to play. Use your God-given gifts — your voice, your courage, your skills, your platform — to battle this ugly disease before it’s too late. Show up at your school boards, town halls, and local elections. Speak out when the mob tells you to stay silent. Every conversation, every vote, every truth shared is a strike against this deadly infection spreading through our nation’s body.

We need to beat this cancer once and for all. If we don’t it will beat America.

What do you say — are you ready to scrub in?

Patriots, here are a few other questions for you: Do you believe the cancer has spread beyond containment? What action are you taking this week? If not you, who? If not now, when?

Drop your comments below. I read every single one.

DISCUSS this Reality Check