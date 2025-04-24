“The chains of habit are too weak to be felt until they are too strong to be broken.” — Samuel Johnson

Let’s stop pretending the architects of the Democrat Party machine are clueless.

They know exactly what they’re doing.

Every time you see lawmakers and their media stooges tripping over themselves to defend MS-13 killers or shove gender lunacy into your kids’ classrooms, you ask yourself: WTF is wrong with these people? Did they learn anything from their 2024 election whooping? THIS is the hill they’re willing to die on?

The uncomfortable truth is that they’re not idiots (despite the daily evidence). They’re desperate. Desperate to keep their base’s addiction alive.

Here’s today’s Reality Check: Democrats have spent years pumping their base full of VICTIMHOOD HEROIN—manufacturing outrage, injecting crisis after crisis, and getting their followers hopelessly addicted to emotional highs.

Now, with party approval ratings flatlining at 21%, they know if they take away the needle—if they try to pivot too fast, get their base “clean,” or appeal to sanity—the withdrawal will kill the party. Cold turkey would finish them off for good. Their only choice? Keep the hits coming. It’s politics by syringe.

That’s why they chase every deranged, anti-American cause, no matter how much normal people recoil in disgust.

Who is their base? It’s not everyday patriots. It’s not law-abiding citizens. It damn sure isn’t anyone who has any common sense. It’s the bleeding hearts and grievance junkies—the ones who break out in cold sweats at the thought of a single “innocent illegal” (oxymoron, anyone?) potentially being deported by accident. The ones who weep over “misgendered” TikTok personalities but shrug when another kid gets slaughtered by a career criminal. The ones who scream “tax the rich!” from high-rise apartments in cities their party destroyed.

These people aren’t looking for solutions. They’re addicts who need their next fix of victimhood outrage, even if it burns the country to the ground in the process.

At this point, the Democratic Party has no choice. They must keep their base in a constant state of a perpetual high—a rush of anger, fresh victimhood, and bottomless grievance. If the dopamine dries up, if the outrage dies, the whole thing collapses in a twitching, shivering mess. That’s why you see Democrats championing criminals over citizens, elevating men to women’s sports, and gaslighting the nation about “mostly peaceful” riots that left cities smoldering. They’re feeding the monster they created—keeping their base strung out, hysterical, and hooked on the next hit.

Not convinced? Consider Senator Van Hollen’s El Salvador embarrassing stunt. He flies down on your dime, clinks glasses with an MS-13 enforcer, and rushes to post the photo op like it’s some Nobel moment. Then the base blinks and says: “Wait—you’re hugging a wife-beater and a gangster?” Cue the panicked pivot. In the blink of an eye, Van Hollen backpedals faster than a rabbit spotting a hawk overhead, pretending he was there for a noble fight against “procedural abuse,” not to party with a gangster. As if anyone believes that. What his immediate about-face made clear was that his trip was never about seeking “justice” for Abrego Garcia—he was making sure the base got another shot of that sweet, righteous indignation. That’s all he cared about. That’s all any of them care about.

Back to one of those burning questions—did they learn anything from their 2024 election loss? You bet they did. They learned exactly what happens when they can’t keep their base sedated with daily doses of victimhood: the withdrawals start, the rage turns inward, and the whole coalition tears itself apart. That’s why, right now, they are in survival mode. They have to keep the blue-haired, Twitter-wired radicals screaming—because if the junkies sober up, the show is over.

Let’s not mince words: The Democrat Party has no leader, no message, no vision. They’re just a horde of cowards fighting not to get devoured by their own mob. They’ll grovel, flip-flop, and whore themselves out for any cause that buys them another day at the top of the outrage food chain. They don’t fight for your future. They fight for a retweet, a soundbite, a quick dopamine hit from the mob they created.

These hustlers manufactured and distributed the addiction. Now they have no choice but to keep the hits coming or risk total ruin. And make no mistake—they’ll keep pumping poison into their base’s veins until just the right moment before the next election. Then they’ll try to clean up, play moderate, and lure back the very voters they’ve been mocking and punishing for years.

Don’t let them get away with it! Never forget what they’ve done. Never let your friends, your neighbors, your family forget. Every time they pivot, rip the needle out of their arm. Every time they claim it’s about “process” while coddling monsters, drag them into the daylight and show the world the addicts they’ve created. Be relentless. Give them no quarter.

This is your moment. Make it count. Call out every lie. Mock every cowardly pivot. Expose the rot and the outrage addiction for what it is. And never, ever let the peddlers of VICTIMHOOD HEROIN run this country again.

Patriots, here are my questions for you: When you see Democrats manufacture the next fake outrage, will you sit back, or will you tear off the mask and force them to defend the chaos they unleashed? And most importantly—how far are you willing to go to make sure America never ends up at the mercy of these dealers and their addicts again?

As always, I am looking forward to hearing your thoughts on this.

