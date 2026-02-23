REALITY CHECK AMERICA

Michelle
21h

SCOTUS did not strip Trumps use of tariffs.

The Supreme Court closed off the “emergency powers” shortcut for broad tariffs, but it did not touch the older trade statutes where Congress explicitly delegated narrower tariff powers.

Trump’s workaround is to quickly rebuild a tariff regime inside those remaining statutes—most visibly via a short‑term global tariff under Section 122, while leaning on tools like Sections 232, 301, and 201 to keep more targeted tariffs in place or add new ones.

Lewis Ward
21h

Wow here we go again huh? It's amazing how the left keeps winning, while people who are on the righteous right are completely ignored and buried under lies and propaganda. I'm different than most people Joe, I notice every little thing. The problem is is when I try to share these things with other people. Then I see the apathy. No I will not rest easy, with all this nonsense being shoved down our throats. The group that I spend a lot of time with in my local area, are trying to prepare for the worst and pray for the best. At a casual get together yesterday a lot of things were discussed. Even my really good friends, don't want to deal with it. My wife and I will prepare for the worst, while we pray for the best. Incidentally, we have had a cruise planned to the Mexican Riviera, for months for our 40th anniversary. Now even in the tourist areas the cartels are attacking. Once again like covid destroyed our trip to Bermuda, the cartels probably have ruined our 40th anniversary Cruise. Thanks brother be safe!

