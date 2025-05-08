“The media's the most powerful entity on Earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent.” — Malcolm X

Shortly after Trump took office for the second time, CNN axed token mouthpiece, Jim Acosta, and strutted around like they’d had a moral epiphany. As if they were suddenly interested in facts, fairness, or God forbid—truth again. But you and I know exactly what that stunt was: a calculated bait-and-switch. It wasn’t reform. It was deception. A cheap PR con to try and make you believe they had cut out the rot—while underneath, it metastasized. Quietly. Strategically. Viciously.

CNN didn’t change. They never intended to. And they never will.

Trump was voted back into the White House overwhelmingly and he’s been there for over 100 days. The people are wide awake—eyes open, fists clenched and done being lied to. And yet, CNN remains committed to the same demonic agenda they’ve been a part of for over a decade: protect the regime, crush dissent, and destroy anyone who dares to speak truth. They haven’t backed down. They’ve doubled down. And now, they’ve crossed a line even their worst critics didn’t think they’d dare touch.

Earlier this week, CNN handed a national platform to a masked Sinaloa Cartel enforcer—who is free and operating out of Mexico—not to expose him, not to demand justice, but to let him spin his own twisted narrative. The thug, face blurred, and voice disguised while wearing a Joker hat, smirked his way through soft questions and declared that cartel violence wasn’t his fault—it is America’s. WTF?!?!? Yep! According to that POS, trafficking drugs is a “necessity.” Murder is just a part of doing business. Child exploitation? Mass graves? Torture? All reduced to side notes in his sick justification. His words weren’t just chilling—they were the twisted manifesto of a moral psychopath.

What did CNN do? Did they call him out? Challenge him? Call him what he is—a monster? Hell no! They didn’t push back on a single claim. They didn’t ask about the families destroyed by fentanyl, the countless bodies buried, or the children stolen and sold like cattle. They didn’t confront the horror—because confronting it would expose it for what it is—pure evil. Instead, they nodded along, offering a polite platform to a butcher and packaging barbarism as perspective.

Let that sink in: a U.S.-based news network gave airtime—unopposed and uninterrupted—to a cartel terrorist to rationalize bloodshed. Not one hard question. Not one shred of outrage. They gave him cover. They gave him credibility. And in doing so, they gave Those Who Hate America a victory disguised as journalism.

Now compare that to how they treat conservative voices—or any parent furious that their daughter has to share a bathroom with a biological male. Suddenly, the masks come off. The tone turns hostile. It's not journalism—it’s an ambush. They don’t ask questions—they deliver accusations. They cut off answers, twist words, and act like cross-examiners in a kangaroo court. No empathy. No platform. Just a hit job in high definition.

Meanwhile, the real monsters get polite treatment, blurred faces, and a chance to explain themselves. Gang members? Cartel hitmen? To CNN, these aren’t criminals—they’re misunderstood entrepreneurs with a tragic backstory.

Here’s today’s Reality Check: CNN’s goal isn’t to report the news—it’s to rewrite the moral code. They exist to make evil look noble and goodness look dangerous. This is psychological warfare—an all-out assault on truth, morality, and clarity. They glorify bloodshed, whitewash corruption, and mock the very idea of virtue. It’s not about informing you—it’s about reprogramming you to see right as wrong, and wrong as enlightened.

Why else would they work so hard to sanitize monsters while vilifying patriots?

Because CNN doesn’t just oppose Trump. They despise everything he stands for—and everyone who stands with him. They hate borders. They hate law. They hate order. They hate God, tradition, independence, and personal responsibility. They hate you because—like Trump—you can't be bought, can't be bullied, and won't back down. And for that, they wage total information war against you.

Unfortunately, CNN isn’t operating in a vacuum. MSNBC. CBS. NBC. ABC. PBS. They’re all part of the same sick, twisted machine. Different logos, same mission: preserve the narrative, protect the regime, and poison the truth. They lie to your face, then call it journalism. They ignore real threats while manufacturing new ones. They aren’t just complicit—they’re collaborators. This isn’t media. It’s an ideological cartel. And just like the thug CNN put on air, they operate with impunity because no one dares to challenge their monopoly on information.

Until now.

So don’t waste your breath shouting at your screen. Build the alternative. Share truth louder than they sell lies. Drag their gaslighting into the light—in your community, your workplace, your church, and online. Support the voices who fight for America. Build the media you wish existed. If they glorify savagery, you glorify strength. If they romanticize chaos, you double down on truth. And if they side with the enemies of this nation—then you fight like hell to make sure they never win.

Because if truth matters—and it damn well does—then you have to expose CNN for what it really is: a weapon aimed at you, your family, and the soul of this country.

CNN is no longer a member of the press. They are the enemy. And it’s time to take the fight to them.

Patriots, here are my questions for you: What was your gut reaction when you saw a cartel murderer being treated like a guest of honor on national television? Did it make your blood boil? How much longer are you willing to sit back and let these so-called journalists spin lies, protect criminals, and slander patriots? What will you do today to counter this assault on truth and expose the evil they’re protecting?

As always, I look forward to hearing your thoughts on this.

