NOTE: If you're more of a reader than a listener, no worries—the full article is below.

1× 0:00 -6:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

"Nothing in the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity." — Martin Luther King Jr.

You saw the story—unless you rely on MSNBC to tell you what’s happening in the world. ICE raided a marijuana farm in Camarillo, CA last week, and within minutes, all hell broke loose. Over 500 domestic terrorists swarmed the scene. They hurled concrete blocks at law enforcement windshields, physically attacked federal agents, and one degenerate even opened fire with a gun.

While these violent thugs waged war on federal agents, ICE stayed locked in—doing its job under fire. And what they uncovered should shake every decent American to their core: ten children—yes, children—forced to work the fields as modern-day slaves.

Let that sink in: CHILD SLAVES. In America. Protected by the side that claims to “care.”

When I saw the videos of this tragedy, I didn’t just feel sick—I felt rage.

I still do.

It wasn’t just a crime scene—it was a window into the hell unleashed by open borders. The logical outcome of a nation that surrendered its sovereignty—physically, morally, and legally. This is what happens when Leftist leaders brand ICE “fascist,” gut law enforcement, and roll out the red carpet for cartel runners—complete with welcome bags, government benefits, and legal loopholes big enough to smuggle an army through.

The farm is owned by Glass House Farms, whose president, Graham Farrar, isn’t just some random executive—he’s a Democrat insider. Farrar gave at least $10,000 to Gavin Newsom’s 2018 campaign and has lined the pockets of multiple local Democratic politicians. So, while children were forced to work his fields, he was cutting checks to the people who protect him.

Knowing this, it was no surprise to see Newsom slither onto X shortly after the raid and post this gem: “Kids running from tear gas, crying on the phone because their mother was just taken from the fields. Trump calls me ‘Newscum’ — but he’s the real scum.” He had the audacity to post a video showing children crying in the fields—as if he was horrified for the victims instead of what he really is—the man protecting the monsters who put them there.

You’d think the Left would see these videos of children on the farm, images of ICE agents under assault, the Governor’s vile post—and scream, “I AM NOT OK WITH THIS!” But no. These mindless drones didn’t flinch. They didn’t hesitate. They didn’t reflect. They rallied. Like cult members defending the high priest of hell.

I posted the facts about the raid—and like clockwork, the trained parrots on the Left squawked back with their usual nonsense:

“You’re a liar! This never happened!”

“This is Trump’s fault! Billionaires want child labor so they can rake in more profits!”

“Wake up! We need these people to do the shit jobs Americans won’t do!”

“What do you expect? The undocumented are being dragged out of their homes by men in masks and thrown into concentration camps!”

How brain-dead do you have to be to believe this?

They call us cruel. They lecture us about compassion while they turn a blind eye to child slavery, drug cartels, and the brutal assault of federal officers. These people cry over misgendered pronouns but have no tears left for ten enslaved children forced to work the fields of a Democrat donor. They scream “fascism” while cheering for mobs with Molotov cocktails. They claim to be saving democracy while burning the foundations of law and order to the ground.

Let’s be honest: the side that once cried “kids in cages” now justifies kids in chains. The same activists who called for the abolition of ICE are now defending masked mobs who ambush law enforcement. They pretend to be the resistance—but they’re the regime. The kind of regime that thrives on chaos. That feeds on human suffering. That builds its power on blood and lies.

SHARE this Reality Check

Here’s today’s Reality Check: The Left’s response to what happened on that marijuana farm revealed something terrifying—there’s no saving these people. If ten kids in bondage and federal agents dodging bullets isn’t enough to awaken their conscience, then their conscience doesn’t exist. Their moral compass isn’t broken. It’s gone.

We can’t allow this to continue. We can’t keep scrolling past evil like it’s just another headline. We can’t keep shrugging it off as “just politics” or whispering in private while our country gets ripped apart in broad daylight. That time is over. If we don’t draw the line now—loudly, clearly, unapologetically—then we deserve everything that’s coming.

It’s time to stand up. Speak out. Get LOUD. Let your voice shake the rafters of every institution that’s gone silent in the face of this horror.

Not tomorrow.

Not after the next election.

NOW!!!

Because if masked mobs can shoot at ICE agents in broad daylight and still get defended by governors and journalists—what do you think they’ll do to you? To your kids? To the last thread of liberty we have left?

Patriots, here are my other questions for you: Do you think this will stop on its own? Have we reached your breaking point yet? Or are you still waiting for a sign bigger than enslaved kids and bullets flying at ICE agents?

Drop your comments below—I read every single one.

DISCUSS this Reality Check