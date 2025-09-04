NOTE: If you're more of a reader than a listener, no worries—the full article is below.

“The first duty of government is to protect its citizens.” — Thomas Jefferson

I lived in the Chicago suburbs for 16 years — in my mid-30s through 40s — and worked in the heart of the city where glass skyscrapers kissed the clouds and the river cut through downtown like veins pumping life into steel and stone. Back then, Chicago didn’t just shine — it hummed with possibility.

My job required long hours, so I spent plenty of nights in the city, too. Some evenings were about entertaining corporate visitors — white-tablecloth steakhouses, top-shelf bourbon poured like water, laughter echoing off walls lined with black-and-white photos of Chicago legends. Other nights, I’d leave work behind and meet up with a friend or two, letting the pulse of the city carry us wherever it wanted.

There was no shortage of choices. One night it might be a rooftop bar perched above the Chicago River, where the skyline glimmered like diamonds scattered across velvet and the wind off Lake Michigan kissed your skin. Another night it was a hole-in-the-wall blues club, the kind with creaky wooden floors, neon signs buzzing in the window, and guitar riffs so raw they rattled your bones.

And you could feel it — the heartbeat of Chicago. Horns blaring, sirens weaving through traffic, the rumble of the “L” train overhead. The air was thick with the smell of roasted nuts from street vendors and the smoky tang of Italian beef sandwiches. Every block offered something different: an art gallery opening, a crowded comedy club, an orchestra warming up for a symphony in Millennium Park. Summer nights on Michigan Avenue felt electric. Crowds spilled from packed patios, jazz riffs drifted from open windows, and the lights reflected off the river like molten gold.

Sure, there were homeless camped on the corners — same faces, same clothes, $200 sneakers that made you wonder if “homeless” was just the hustle — but I felt safe. I walked Union Station to my office every day. Not once did I see a shooting. Not once did I hear gunfire. Downtown was clean, alive, electric.

That was seven years ago.

Today? That Chicago is gone. Buried under crime scenes and broken promises.

Elle and I live just three hours away now, and for years I’ve wanted to take her for a visit — a weekend getaway, maybe a rooftop dinner overlooking the skyline. But every time I think about it, I change my mind. Because every Monday morning, the headlines look the same:

35… 42… 51… shot.

7… 9… 10… dead.

Every. Single. Weekend.

We have a close friend who lived in one of the “good” neighborhoods there. He moved out last year after deciding life in Chicago just wasn’t worth the risk. He didn’t want to leave. He had roots, neighbors, memories. But when gunfire becomes background noise, home stops feeling like home. Every trip to the grocery store meant passing fresh crime scenes. And he wasn’t alone. Entire blocks are hollowing out, like teeth rotting from the inside. Thousands are leaving. Not because they want to — but because they’re tired of living in fear.

And yet, if you listen to Governor J.B. Pritzker or Mayor Brandon Johnson, there’s no problem there at all. In their world, everything’s fine. The streets are safe, crime is “normal,” and the only real threat is Donald Trump — because he dared to tell the truth out loud. Their pathetic response? “Nothing to see here! Orange Man Bad!!!”

That’s not leadership. That’s malpractice.

Here’s the truth the Left won’t touch: most of the killings tearing Chicago apart? They’re Black-on-Black — not cops killing Black suspects, not white-on-Black. The city’s own is killing the city’s own — and it’s being ignored by the same “leaders” who once plastered Black Lives Matter across their social media profiles.

In Chicago, 91% of Black homicide victims are killed by Black offenders. Ninety-one percent. If these were white-on-Black killings, CNN would be livestreaming every funeral. But when it’s Black-on-Black? Silence.

Here’s today’s Reality Check: If black lives truly mattered to Chicago’s so-called “leaders” — hell, if any lives mattered to them — they would have asked for help years ago.

But they won’t do it. Because if Trump cleans up Chicago, it destroys them politically. It proves the chaos was preventable. It proves they chose ideology over saving lives. And they’d rather protect their power than protect their people.

SHARE this Reality Check

Governor Pritzker still dreams about running for President. He’s polishing his White House ambitions while the streets back home run red. Mayor Brandon Johnson still clings to fantasies of reelection. He still thinks “defunding the police” makes sense while kids are getting slaughtered.

Meanwhile, Chicago PD is overwhelmed — outmanned, outgunned, and demoralized. President Trump wants to help, but under the Posse Comitatus Act, federal troops can’t enforce civilian law unless there’s a declared emergency or the Insurrection Act is invoked. That’s it. Those are the rules. Trump’s hands are tied by law — and Pritzker and Johnson are tying them tighter.

Trump’s proven what happens when leadership meets chaos head-on. In Washington D.C., he crushed the crime wave in a day. It would take longer in Chicago, but it would work. And every Chicagoan knows it.

I want to believe I’ll take Elle to Chicago someday, to show her the beauty I once knew. But I won’t take her into a warzone. No, we won’t go there until Chicago’s so-called leaders decide lives actually matter again.

Until then, Chicagoans will continue to die, and the only thing louder than the gunfire will be the silence from the Governor’s mansion and City Hall.

Patriots, here’s my question for you: How many more bodies have to hit the pavement before Chicago’s leaders admit the obvious? Do you believe Trump should send in the National Guard — with or without their blessing? And if the politicians won’t protect the people… when do the people start protecting themselves?

Drop your thoughts below. I read every single one. And if you’re as outraged as I am, share this. Force them to confront it. Because silence is complicity.

DISCUSS this Reality Check