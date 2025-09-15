NOTE: If you're more of a reader than a listener, no worries—the full article is below.

1× 0:00 -7:24

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

“Each time a man stands up for an ideal, or acts to improve the lot of others, or strikes out against injustice, he sends forth a tiny ripple of hope. And crossing each other from a million different centers of energy and daring, those ripples build a current which can sweep down the mightiest walls of oppression and resistance.” – Robert F. Kennedy

Like many of you, I have spent every waking moment these past few days consumed by the brutal reality of what happened to Charlie Kirk and his family last week. I’ve barely slept. The silence at night feels suffocating, my heart pounding, stomach twisted in knots, as grief and fury wrestle for control. I’ve sat in the dark with my fists clenched, chest tight, staring at the ceiling, consumed by the same question you’ve been asking yourselves: How could this happen?

Charlie’s death wasn’t just the loss of a man. It was a wound ripped open, bleeding for every Patriot still clinging to faith and freedom. His wife will never again hear his laugh echo through their home. His children will never again feel the strength of his arms wrapped around them. And you and I will never again feel the fire of his voice cutting through the lies in real time.

The bullet that ended his life was just the first act of violence. The second came immediately after. Before Charlie’s body was even cold, the Left pounced — like jackals feasting on the corpse of decency. Social media mobs, blue-check cowards, and soulless pundits filled the air with bile:

“Charlie deserved it — he was nothing but a piece of shit hatemonger.”

“I’m thrilled he’s dead. He was a gun nut who finally got a taste of his own medicine.”

“Don’t blame us — this was MAGA turning on MAGA.”

“His own vile rhetoric pulled the trigger on him.”

“His wife and every so-called Nazi fascist just like him deserve the exact same fate.”

Do you feel that sickness rising in your gut? Good — you should! Only a movement this twisted, only a party this obsessed with death, could turn murder into celebration. The same people who once chanted “mostly peaceful” have been cheering at the gallows.

If your blood wasn’t already boiling, this will set it on fire: last night a man was arrested for desecrating a memorial for Charlie outside Turning Point USA’s headquarters in Phoenix. He stomped on flowers, shattered vases, and toppled American flags left by mourners — spitting on the grief of a family and the memory of a patriot.

This is who the Left are. This is who the Left have always been. And don’t you dare let anyone tell you otherwise.

Charlie’s assassination isn’t an isolated tragedy — it’s the latest battle scar in a war the Left has been waging against America for at least a decade. Here’s their lowest hits: Hillary’s Russia hoax. Obama’s silent coup. BLM’s city-burning riots. COVID tyranny. The stolen 2020 election. January 6th psyop and show trial. Weaponized DOJ. Biden’s mental collapse. The border invasion. Gender mutilation madness. The Autopen sham. Firebombed Tesla dealerships.

Each attack was bolder than the last. Each wound cut deeper. Each strike was proof they’re escalating this war step by step. Every one of them was an attack on you. Every kick was to your gut. Every lie was shoved down your throat. Every strike was meant to break your will. And after each one, like good and decent people, you got angry. You clenched your jaw and cursed under your breath. You posted online. You shouted at the TV. But you didn’t take to the streets with Molotov cocktails. You didn’t burn businesses or loot stores. Why? Because you’re not them. You’re not lawless. You’re not godless. You’re not soulless. Violence, for Patriots, is the very last resort.

And so, we arrive at the question pounding in every Patriot heart right now:

Where do we go from here?

I’ve offered calls to action before, and many of them still matter. But in the aftermath of Charlie’s death, clarity hit me like a thunderbolt: the most powerful way for you to fight back isn’t to do the things that present themselves to you. It’s to do what you do best.

If you’re a leader who can rally crowds and put bodies in the streets with one phone call—stop waiting and do it.

If you’re a digital warrior who can cut through Leftist lies and obliterate their talking points — then sharpen your blade and strike now.

If you’re a teacher at heart, the kind who can plant seeds of truth in your kids, your neighbors, your church — make sure the next generation grows up immune to their indoctrination.

If you’re a builder, a creator, an influencer — someone who shapes culture through business, art, or platforms — then inject truth where they least expect it, where it rattles their cages most.

And if your gift is grit — if all you know how to do is stand tall and refuse to bow — then stand taller, louder, prouder than ever before. That alone terrifies them.

Every Patriot has a gift, but the real power is knowing how to aim it like a weapon. The Left wants you to waste your energy swinging blindly. What would terrify them is if you were to take what you do best and drive it like a spear straight through their lies and into their plots.

SHARE this Reality Check

Have you been worried that what you choose to do won’t matter? Don’t think that way! Here’s the truth: when each of us unleashes our gifts, we become drops in a pond that build ripples so powerful they crash over our enemies and wipe them out. And when all of us do this together, it won’t just be resistance — it’ll be game over.

This is your Reality Check: Your greatest strength isn’t random. God gave it to you for this very fight.

I’m not suggesting you do anything I won’t. My gift has always been communicating truth — on paper and face-to-face. That’s why I built Reality Check America — not to whisper, but to rip the veil off lies and hammer truth so plainly that no one can ignore it. But after Charlie’s death, I realized that what I’ve been doing is not enough. That’s why in the coming months, I’ll be adding video to RCA. I won’t stop writing, but I want Patriots to see the fire in my eyes and hear the fury in my voice when I speak. It’ll be a new weapon in the RCA arsenal.

Charlie leaned into his gift — and it made him dangerous enough to kill. If his death taught us anything, it’s this: Evil doesn’t sleep. Evil doesn’t apologize. Evil doesn’t stop. And if we want America to survive — neither can we.

Patriots, here are my questions for you: What’s your greatest strength? How can you leverage it to make a dent in this war? What would this country look like if every Patriot unleashed their gift at once? And when history is written, will your name be etched among the fighters—or forgotten with those who stayed silent?

Drop your comments below. I read every single one.

DISCUSS this Reality Check