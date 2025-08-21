NOTE: If you're more of a reader than a listener, no worries—the full article is below.

“You can’t fix fraud with funding.” — Theodore Roosevelt

Every time I think we’ve hit peak absurdity, the Left grabs a shovel and says: “Challenge accepted!”

If you haven’t heard, Shifty Schiff just officially launched a “Legal Defense Fund.” A PERSONAL “Legal Defense Fund.” Can you believe the audacity of this snake?

Obviously, he knows the walls are closing in on him. And now he’s out here rattling a tin cup like a washed-up street performer who forgot how to juggle—begging you to bankroll the lawyers who’ll try to save him from the mess he built brick by brick.

This is the same guy who spent years branding you a “threat to democracy.” Now he wants YOU to bail him out. If irony were a felony, this request by Adam Schiff would warrant consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Here’s the skinny…

Federal investigators are zeroing in on mortgage fraud charges after discovering Schiff gamed Maryland’s residency rules to score fat tax perks—all while keeping his million-dollar California mansion as his real home base. In other words, the same guy who shoved “accountability” down America’s throat and lectured us endlessly about “no one being above the law” was quietly gaming the system like a pro grifter, pocketing benefits meant for actual Maryland residents.

And it gets better. Remember the Russia Hoax—Schiff’s crown jewel of deceit? For three straight years, he went on every network swearing he had “classified evidence” that Donald Trump was a Russian agent. He spoon-fed CNN and BS NOW (formerly MSNBC) fake “bombshells,” convincing half the country the president was a Kremlin puppet—and by extension, that you, the people who voted for him, were compromised.

Schiff’s goal was simple: make you doubt yourself. Doubt your vote. Doubt your country. And millions fell for it.

But here’s where it gets darker. A whistleblower has come forward claiming Schiff personally approved leaking classified information during the Russia Hoax— dangling promises of plum jobs in a Hillary Clinton administration to anyone willing to play along. This wasn’t some rogue intern freelancing in the shadows. This was Schiff himself—a sitting U.S. Congressman—pulling the trigger.

He wasn’t investigating wrongdoing; he was manufacturing it. He weaponized his committee chair, colluded with his media lapdogs, and fed America a Hollywood-scripted lie—all to rig an election and cement his party’s grip on power. And the kicker? He knew the whole time it was a hoax.

But when the narrative started to unravel, Schiff scrambled to bury the truth about FISA abuse—the fact that the Obama administration spied on American citizens, including a sitting presidential campaign, using phony dossiers and doctored warrants. Schiff knew it was fraud. He knew it was illegal.

And instead of blowing the whistle, he became the cover-up. He didn’t defend democracy; he defended the machinery of deceit that gave him power in the first place.

Then came January 6th—Schiff’s political theater masterpiece. The committee he helped lead didn’t conduct an investigation; it was a scripted TV drama designed to destroy Trump and anyone who supported him. Witnesses were handpicked. Testimony was rehearsed. Footage was edited. And when facts didn’t fit the narrative? Poof. Gone. Deleted.

Schiff didn’t just manipulate reality — he erased it. He turned Congress into a political stage, complete with a pre-packaged villain: you.

Think about the cost of his lies. Years of chaos. An entire presidency kneecapped. Families torn apart. Friendships destroyed. Millions of Americans censored, silenced, and stripped of their rights. All of it built on Schiff’s fraud.

Here’s Today’s Reality Check: Mr. “Defender of Democracy” is panicking. All those years of smug lectures, doctored “evidence,” and fake bombshells have finally caught up with him. Schiff spent his career pointing at everyone else, and now the spotlight’s finally on him — and he’s scared Schiff-less.

This is what desperation looks like: Adam Schiff flailing, scrambling, clawing for a lifeline as the walls close in. The same guy who spent years preaching about “saving the Republic” is now hustling for handouts like a conman who just ran out of marks.

Schiff built his career gaslighting you, spitting on your values, and undermining your vote — and now he’s drowning in scandals he can’t spin his way out of.

For years, Shifty thought he was untouchable. He thought he could lie, leak, and rewrite reality without ever facing consequences. But the dam’s cracking. Investigations are piling up. Whistleblowers are stepping forward. This time, there’s nowhere left for him to hide.

And when that final reckoning comes, it won’t matter how many fake “bombshells” he pushed, how many interviews he staged, or how many Americans he tried to shame into silence. Schiff won’t be remembered as the fearless defender of democracy he pretended to be. He’ll be remembered as the hollow fraud who torched his credibility and took America’s trust down in flames with him.

When history writes Adam Schiff’s legacy, it won’t read like a biography. It’ll read like an indictment—and I, for one, can’t wait to watch him squirm while it’s being written.

Patriots, here are my questions for you: How much of YOUR hard-earned money are you planning to throw into Schiff’s defense fund? (Yeah, that’s a joke.) Should this fraud be in prison for what he’s done? Should every media hack, deep-state insider, and bureaucratic pawn who helped him face justice too? Or are we just going to sit back, let these liars rewrite history, and pretend none of it ever happened?

