Dear Dems,

If there were a Hall of Fame for being wrong, you’d be its first unanimous inductee.

Think that’s harsh? It’s not. Not when every election cycle, every crisis, every headline—you swing for the fences with one delusional claim after another. And miss. Spectacularly.

Here’s a Reality Check for every reality-resistant Democrat: At this point, being wrong isn’t your flaw—it’s your identity.

In “How Much Proof Do You Need?”, I walked through some of your greatest at-bats—from the Breached Border Bullshit to the Lab Leak Lie. At the time, they looked like the World Series of falsehoods. Turns out, they were just warm-up swings.

After being publicly humiliated for over a decade, any rational person would do some soul-searching. But not you. No, you didn’t reflect—you stepped back up to the plate—and whiffed at pitches even Stevie Wonder could’ve crushed.

Here’s just a taste of your latest faceplants:

Dementia Denial Disaster: You were adamant that Joe Biden was “sharper than ever” when he was our Commander in Chief with the nuclear codes in his pocket. The only thing “sharp” about him was his decline. Now even your own insiders are admitting in tell-all books what we all saw on Day One—he was never fit for office. De-nial isn’t a river—it’s your party line about #46.

Democracy Deception Delusion: You spent years crying that Trump and his MAGA Warriors were a “threat to democracy.” Then he won again—and you’ve done nothing but try to sabotage the will of the people. Blocking, delaying, smearing, derailing—all because your love of democracy ended the moment the scoreboard failed to have a "D" next to the word “winner.”

Injustice for Innocent Illegals: You swore no violent criminals were crossing the border—just loving families fleeing oppression and poverty. Funny, the MS-13 thugs getting frog-marched off buses in El Salvador didn’t look like soccer dads. Those thugs didn’t come to chase the American Dream—they came to carve it up. In other words, they were NOT Dreamers, but rather Nightmares—on Main Street.

Judicial Jurisdiction Joke: You celebrated every rogue judge who tried to torpedo Trump’s executive orders. “They’re just following the law,” you proclaimed. Not according to SCOTUS—where jurisdiction still means something. Who knew New Yorkers in robes couldn’t micromanage Texas? Oh, right—everyone but you. Sorry, but the judge has ruled—against you.

Oligarchy Outrage Obsession: You warned us Trump and Musk were plotting a billionaire takeover. Turns out, they’re two of the only people in D.C. who haven’t been bought, bullied, or bribed. While your side stuffed their pockets, these two patriots have slashed corruption, cut waste, and put the working class first. Oligarchy? Please. They’re demolition crews for the billionaires who fund your side.

Market Meltdown Myth: You fearmongered that Trump’s tariffs would nuke the stock market. Yet here we are—401(k)s stable, markets climbing, and over 70 countries crawling back to renegotiate their deals. China? Swinging wild and hitting nothing. Check your latest statement—your meltdown myth just got margin called.

Climate Credibility Crushed: You spent years preaching that climate change was the “existential crisis of our time.” Then Elon Musk stopped playing for your team—and suddenly, saving the planet wasn’t all that important. Go figure! The moment your foot soldiers torched the first Tesla, your climate “crisis” didn’t collapse—but your hoax did—spectacularly.

Federal Firing Fiction: You wept over bureaucrats being heartlessly “fired” by DOGE and expressed concern that their families were doomed to stand in breadlines. In reality, they left with golden parachutes, fat pensions, and early retirement perks. That wasn’t punishment—it was a taxpayer-funded vacation. The only thing they got fired from was pretending to work.

Look, I didn’t write this to educate you. If you were capable of learning, we wouldn’t be here. You had every opportunity to stop being wrong, stop being arrogant, and stop parroting every word CNNLOL and MSDNC spoon-fed you. But you didn’t. You kept your head buried, your mouth open, and your moral superiority dialed to eleven.

When we asked questions, you screamed “racist.” When we pushed back, you called us “Nazis.” You didn’t debate—you went straight for the jugular. You didn’t think—you obeyed. And you expected us to do the same.

But we didn’t. And now? Well, that’s why I’m writing this—to let you know that we’re done. We’re no longer listening to you. We’re no longer complying with your demands. And we’re damn sure not apologizing to you for—anything.

Why? Simple. We’ve watched your lies collapse in real-time. So now, we’re standing tall.

We’ve taken the bat, stepped up, and we’re swinging for the fences.

You had your chance. You blew it.

So, grab some bench—the big leagues are back.

Warm regards,

Joe Capp - Voice of Common Sense @ Reality Check America

