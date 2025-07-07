Reality Check America

Wayne
13h

The Nazis were the left yet that's not what has been taught for the past 45 years. What also has not been taught is what's in the Declaration of Independence and the constitution. And this has been intentional so there would be several generations of Americans who do not even know their unalienable rights have been denied them through lies, corruption, collusion, manipulation. Our nation has already been stolen from us incrementally and those that did had no power to do so because the Declaration of Independence and Constitution do not give the government power over us they give the power to the people and only provides for the government to represent the people. Which it has failed to do for at least the past 112 years beginning with the greatest corruption facilitator that being the 16th amendment. The founders broke from the government of King George III for far less than what the US government has perpetrated against it own people. You can't have the fox guessing the hen house and we cannot have the politicians guarding our country in the corrupt and treasonous manner they have. They vote on their behalf not the people's behalf which is why we are a nation that has spiraled into chaos, division, enormous debt, broken education system, broken medical system, broken government, broken infrastructure, etc, yet we spend more on all of this only to experience their unrelenting failure. If now is not the time to put the politicians in their rightful place and not make America great again but make America America in the first place we will be fighting for our very lives and the lives of all our loved ones in the near future. The 2030 reset is no conspiracy theory it's been underway for years. Divided we fall which is precisely why the government and their benefactors, the global elites have been so committed to dividing us and keeping undivided. The founders knew "united We Stand and Divided We Fall!"

Kathleen Goble
12h

Great post, Joe. Right on point—as always. Thank you!

