“The Nazis did not take power; they were given it—by a disarmed, demoralized people desperate for order.” — William Shirer

Last night, my wife Elle and I watched the movie, Judgment at Nuremberg. Her first time. My fifth. Such a powerful film! It tells the true story of four Nazi judges on trial for enforcing Hitler’s reign of terror from the bench. Spencer Tracy, Burt Lancaster. Just legendary.

Right when we were about to call it a night, Elle turned to me and said, “How could so many ordinary people embrace Socialism like that? And allow their own government to do such terrible things?” Then she paused—looked me dead in the eyes—and hit me with this bombshell:

“It also makes me wonder…How could so many Americans ignore what happened there—and support Socialism today?”

BOOM! You feel that? That was a Reality Check straight to the soul.

You know, we used to laugh at the fringe Left. Back when Socialism was something only crusty professors and hippie burnouts whispered about in campus basements. But now? The freaks run the asylum. The radicals hold the reins. And while they call Trump a Nazi and you a fascist, they’re the ones resurrecting the ideology that birthed genocide.

Let’s get something straight: the Nazi Party’s full name was the National Socialist German Workers’ Party. Not capitalist. Not free-market. Not conservative. Socialist. The State came first, the individual didn’t matter, and the mission was total control. Today’s Left wants the exact same thing. They just swapped brown uniforms for rainbow flags and Ivy League diplomas.

Bernie Sanders has spent decades demanding centralized government control, especially over healthcare. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is out there running anti-oligarch tours with Bernie like she’s some kind of revolutionary hero. And then there’s Zohran Mamdani—the Democratic nominee in NYC’s upcoming mayoral race—who is openly pushing race-based taxation and other Marxist lunacy.

Ordinarily, we’d ignore this mad circus of delusion. But millions of Americans are buying into it. Hook, line, and syringe. And that means these aren’t harmless ideas anymore. If Mamdani wins, those ideas metastasize into law in our nation’s largest city. And then the movement will spread at light speed like the cancer it is.

Never happen? Are you sure?

It already has…

After World War I, Germany was gutted. The Treaty of Versailles humiliated them. Hyperinflation obliterated their middle class. People needed wheelbarrows of cash to buy bread. Crime exploded. Desperation replaced dignity. And the average German—angry, broke, and afraid—was ripe for a savior. That’s when the Nazis arrived with the golden promises of Socialism. Jobs. Order. National pride. They blamed the usual scapegoats—Jews, capitalists, globalists—and wrapped tyranny in the language of salvation.

Why did the people fall for it? Because Socialism didn’t march in with a gun. It knocked with a gift. It gave the poor a voice. The broken a purpose. The hopeless an enemy. And the angry a cause.

With Socialism, the fall never comes overnight. It creeps in—quietly. The press stops reporting and starts repeating. Opposition is smeared, then jailed. Churches are labeled threats. Property is seized “for the greater good.” Elections turn into theater. Dissent becomes “domestic terrorism.” And your right to bear arms? Gone. Because a disarmed population is a submissive one.

Sound familiar? It should. We were a hair’s length from being there.

For more than a decade, the American Left followed the same sinister script that destroyed free nations before us—including Germany. They didn’t charge in with tanks—they infiltrated with policies.

Slowly. Deliberately.

Specifically, they erased our borders, flooding our country with millions of illegal aliens while strangling law enforcement with red tape. They printed trillions, tanked our dollar, and crushed small business with lockdowns and mandates. They handed billions to foreign regimes while ignoring our homeless vets. They weaponized federal agencies to silence opposition—raiding pro-life activists at gunpoint while letting BLM rioters walk free. They pushed DEI over merit, turned classrooms into indoctrination centers, and let drag shows into elementary schools. They redefined men as women, criminals as victims, and patriotism as extremism. They sparked chaos so deep, the average American couldn’t tell which way was up—let alone how to fight back.

Their plan was simple: Break America. Then swoop in with “solutions.” Expand government. Nationalize everything. Offer just enough relief to get people hooked. Then tighten the leash. That’s how tyranny wins—by pretending to help.

Here’s today’s Reality Check: Socialism never shows up as an oppressor. It arrives as a savior, offering security, structure, and fairness. But the moment you buy in, the bars of the cage slam shut.

I'm not accusing the Left of planning genocide. But they are pushing us into a Socialist straitjacket. And once a nation gives up its freedom for “safety,” darkness follows.

Thank God, we have a second chance.

Trump is leading the greatest comeback in history. Our economy’s rebounding. Patriotism’s rising. The rot is being exposed. And the tide is turning.

But momentum isn’t victory. The enemy’s still out there—wounded, bitter, and regrouping. That’s why this fight isn’t just political—it’s cultural, ideological, and spiritual.

Socialism must be uprooted completely. Not debated. Not tolerated. Because once it spreads, it infects everything. You don’t vote it out. You bleed it out.

And we’re not just fighting to stop evil—we’re defending greatness. Just days after Independence Day, let’s remember who we are: a Constitutional Republic—not a democracy. That distinction matters. A democracy is mob rule. A Republic protects the individual, limits government power, and declares that freedom comes from God—not government.

That’s the choice: Freedom or a cage. Which one do you want to hand your children?

OK, Patriots, here are my questions for you: How close do you think we came to the cliff under Biden? Why do so many Americans fall for socialism when history shows how it ends? What is the biggest lie the Left tells to make it sound noble? And are you prepared for what comes next if we don’t stop them?

