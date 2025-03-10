REALITY CHECK AMERICA

Alexander Scipio
Mar 10

Justice is not vengeance. It is deterrence. Absent prosecution and serious punishment, nothing will change. We are a nation of laws. Enforce them. Or we’re a nation of men, an authoritarian country run by thieves we refuse to prosecute cuz we don’t want to be mean.

11 replies by Joe Capp and others
Marge
Mar 10

DJT, Kash and Bondi need to get after this. Corruption will continue if there is no punishment for these crimes against humanity. This is NOT vengeance, it is justice!

4 replies by Joe Capp and others
