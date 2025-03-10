“All tyranny needs to gain a foothold is for people of good conscience to remain silent.” — Thomas Jefferson

Every day, I see the same thing. Thousands of comments from American patriots on Substack Notes, X (formerly Twitter), Truth Social, and other platforms demanding accountability—real, undeniable, world-shaking justice for Those Who Hate America. As you may have noticed, I don’t just witness the outrage—I add my own voice to it, demanding a massive reckoning alongside millions of patriots.

Together, we dream of the day justice finally arrives. We see it so clearly! Before the sun rises, the raids begin—red and blue lights flashing, helicopters circling overhead, armored agents storming through the iron gates of their lavish estates. The traitors, still half-asleep in their silk pajamas, are dragged from their luxury beds, handcuffed, and shoved into black SUVs as cameras roll. The trials are public. Every lie, every backroom deal, every crime is exposed for all to see. GUILTY. LIFE SENTENCE. NO APPEALS. The prison doors slam shut behind them, leaving them to rot in the same concrete hell they once reserved for their enemies. Their final chapter isn’t a book deal or a cushy exile—it’s a cold, windowless cell where they die in disgrace.

And just so there’s no confusion, I’m referring to…

…current and former corrupt politicians such as Hillary, Obama, Biden, Pelosi, McConnell, Warren, Schiff, Waters, and Cheney—who spent decades dismantling America for their own power and profit—finally dragged from their ivory towers and forced to answer for every law they twisted, every right they stripped away, and every crisis they engineered.

…unelected tyrants like Fauci, Garland, Wray, Mayorkas, Brennan, Rice, and Clapper—who played God with American lives, destroyed freedoms, orchestrated political persecutions, and covered up crimes—now finally forced to face the people they silenced, jailed, and killed.

…shadow rulers such as Soros, Gates, Bezos, Zuckerberg, Bloomberg, and Schmidt—who used their fortunes to reshape America in their own twisted vision—now being held accountable for every election they hijacked, every violent and destructive protest they funded, and every institution they corrupted.

…merchants of manufactured illness—Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, AstraZeneca, and GlaxoSmithKline, and their culpable executives—who treated human lives as disposable while they cashed in on endless government contracts—now finally being held accountable for every rigged study, every injury covered up, and every family destroyed.

…industrial food overlords like Nestlé, Cargill, PepsiCo, General Mills, Tyson Foods, and Kraft Heinz, and all of their executives responsible—who flooded the market with ultra-processed junk disguised as food, manipulated nutritional science to push their toxic products, and lobbied to keep Americans addicted—now exposed for the fraudulent empire they built on sickness and deception.

…media propagandists like Politico, NPR, CNNLOL, MSDNC, and talking heads like Maddow, Tapper, Scarborough, Cooper, and Goldberg, Behar, and Hostin of The View—who spent years gaslighting Americans, covering for corruption, and silencing the truth—finally held accountable for the damage their propaganda has caused.

The list goes on and on and on.

Oh, we want it so bad we can taste it!

Is it possible this day will come to pass? Absolutely. Behind the scenes, Musk, Kash, Ratcliffe, Bondi, Hegseth, Noem, Kennedy, Gabbard, and their teams are spending every waking hour trying to pull back the curtain on corruption, dig up every buried secret, and set the stage for the reckoning we’ve all been waiting for.

But here’s a Reality Check: Some of our nation’s disgraceful sellouts may never pay for what they’ve done.

Let that sink in.

They’ve had decades to perfect the art of corruption. They covered their tracks with coded emails, secret meetings, and off-the-books deals that never saw the light of day. They used legal loopholes as escape hatches, manipulating the system so that even when caught, they could claim, “technically, it wasn’t illegal.” And do we really believe they didn’t destroy evidence—burning documents, crashing servers, and “accidentally” wiping hard drives—just like Hillary’s infamous bleach-bit cover-up?

The guilty don’t fear politicians—they fear the people waking up (Related Article: This Was Never About One Man—It Was Always About You). They fear what happens when enough Americans refuse to be gaslit, refuse to swallow the lies, and refuse to sit back and wait for justice. Trump and his team may be working tirelessly, but this fight will not be won from the top down—it will only come from Those Who Love America demanding that the truth be heard.

The truth does not reveal itself. It must be dug up, pried loose, ripped from the hands of those who have spent lifetimes covering their tracks. The corrupt count on exhaustion, on people giving up, on distractions pulling us away from the real fight. The moment we stop demanding answers, the moment we stop chasing the truth, the moment we stop exposing the crimes they’ve committed, they win. And they know it. That’s why we must be the jury that never stops deliberating, the investigators who never stop asking the hard questions, and the force that ensures the guilty face consequences.

History does not remember those who looked the other way. It does not honor the silent, the passive, the indifferent. It remembers those who stood up, those who exposed the truth, those who refused to let corruption stand unchallenged.

If we don’t take action now, we will wake up in a country we no longer recognize. A country where free speech is a relic of the past, where dissent is criminalized, where elections are meaningless pageantry, and where the elite live above the law while the rest of us suffer under it. Sound extreme? It shouldn’t—it’s the world we lived in the past 4+ years. The only thing that can stop it is an unwavering demand for accountability, fueled by people who refuse to be silenced.

This is your moment to decide. Will you be a spectator in America’s downfall, or an active force in its reclamation? Will you let these criminals escape accountability, or will you be part of the movement that ensures they never get away with it again?

