“Medicine without morality is the most dangerous weapon of all.” — Edmund Burke

Two parents sit across from their thirteen-year-old son at the kitchen table — not for dinner, but for answers. He has been slipping further away from them for months. His voice quieter. His eyes dimmer. His presence — somehow — less there. The clock ticks loudly. A plate of uneaten toast sits cold, untouched. They’re not expecting certainty, just hoping for honesty. After a long pause, he finally looks up and says the words that split the air in half:

“I don’t feel like a boy.”

His mother feels her stomach twist. Her mind flashes to the eleven-year-old girl down the street who, just last spring, announced she was “transitioning.” That little girl always seemed lonely, emotional, and oddly fragile — and yet the moment she spoke those magic words, adults didn’t help her understand herself — they rushed to help her proclaim herself. Validation replaced guidance. Celebration replaced caution.

His father, meanwhile, feels his jaw tighten — not in anger at his son, but in disbelief. Because just twenty-seven years ago, he was a teenage boy too. Racing bikes through tall grass. Scraping his knees on gravel. Competing with friends to see who could climb the tallest tree or launch off the steepest mound — and never once confused about who he was. Back then, pain didn’t cause identity confusion — it forged identity.

In Part I of this series, America’s Hijacked Hormones, we exposed how the Left learned that outrage detonates inside the emotional circuitry of young women — hijacking empathy, weaponizing feelings, and using estrogen to turn sensitivity into susceptibility. In Part II, we revealed how collapsing testosterone doesn’t make men lean Left — it makes them more obedient. And obedient men are easy to move Left. Now, in Part III, we reach the final stage of the hormone war — where emotional manipulation and biological disruption collide, and identity itself becomes the battleground.

Before 2010, only 0.01% of Americans identified as transgender. Today, among Gen Z, it’s 5.1%. That isn’t a hidden identity finally revealed — it’s an engineered spike. A 51,000% surge.

Surges that massive don’t happen naturally. They happen intentionally — and strategically.

We don’t yet know exactly how it happened. Maybe it was one trigger — food, chemicals, social media, education, medicine. Maybe it was many of them. Maybe it was accidental. But far more likely — it was orchestrated and weaponized.

So, the better question — the one we can answer — is: Who benefits from this crisis of identity?

Certainly not the confused children being funneled into a lifelong medical pipeline. Not the families watching their children disappear behind new names, new pronouns, new legal protections, and the lifelong promise of “transitioning.” No — the real beneficiaries are the Left and their unholy partners in Big Pharma — politically, culturally, and financially.

And their strategy is brutally effective.

It fractures identity so deeply that kids no longer ask, “Who am I?” — they start pleading, “Somebody tell me who I am!”

It breaks the parent-child chain of authority, replacing family with state, heritage with ideology, truth with therapy — until even biology becomes optional.

It destabilizes reality itself — so deeply that a simple sentence like “boys and girls are different” is now considered violence.

When you hijack hormones, you don’t just confuse a child — you hijack humanity.

The payoff for the Left?

Most who transgenders don’t just lean Left — 83% of them actively vote Left.

And they won’t just vote for them — but will depend on them for identity, validation, legal protection, emotional affirmation, and medical maintenance — indefinitely. They didn’t just secure votes. They secured political hostages.

And Big Pharma? They rake in the spoils.

Puberty blocker prescriptions for minors (Lupron) rose 3,400% in just one decade. Lupron — originally used to chemically castrate sex offenders — is now being repackaged as “gender-affirming care.” And once that door opens, the conveyor belt never ends.

Because once you redefine identity as a disorder, you don’t create patients — you manufacture customers.

Hormone blockers at 12. Cross-sex hormones at 14. Double mastectomies at 15. Suppressed fertility by 16. And when you chemically interfere with a healthy body, it doesn’t heal — it becomes a subscription-based identity.

Puberty blockers. Testosterone. Estrogen. Anti-anxiety meds. Antidepressants. A lab-crafted identity — renewed every 90 days. For life.

A single child “transitioning” is worth more than $1.3 million in lifetime revenue for Big Pharma.

Gender medicine isn’t health care. It’s customer acquisition — by prescription.

The biggest financial backers of transgender advocacy groups like WPATH, Planned Parenthood, and the Human Rights Campaign are AbbVie, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson — the same companies that make the drugs. The same ones pouring millions into the Left’s campaigns every election cycle. The same ones helping write the policies that expand their profits.

Now you know why Elizabeth Warren scorched RFK Jr. in the HHS hearings — not because he was wrong — but because he threatened her supply chain.

The Left didn’t accidentally collide with Big Pharma. They built the machine together. Turn identity into a diagnosis. Turn rebellion into a disorder. Turn elections into prescription renewals.

Here is today’s Reality Check: When your identity depends on a refill, your loyalty no longer belongs to truth — it belongs to whoever controls the prescription pad.

Because once you convince a child their body is a mistake to be corrected rather than a miracle to be understood — you don’t just reshape culture. You rewrite humanity.

You don’t just alter their hormones.

You hijack their future.

We are not just watching a social movement. We are watching a full-scale transfer of human identity — away from parents, away from faith, away from biological reality — and straight into the hands of those who profit from keeping it unstable. A gender-confused child isn’t just a patient — they’re a walking revenue stream. And a pharmaceutically dependent society is the perfect electorate.

This isn’t about influencing beliefs anymore — it’s about redesigning human beings. The Left mapped out the ideology, Big Pharma built the delivery system, and children became the experiment.

Patriots — here are my questions for you: Have you seen this identity crisis unfolding in your schools, your family, your community, or your church? Do you believe this is a mental health issue — or a manufactured dependency crisis? Are we witnessing confusion — or conversion?

