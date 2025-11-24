REALITY CHECK AMERICA

REALITY CHECK AMERICA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christian Gourley's avatar
Christian Gourley
6h

It isn't just the vaccines that are causing this. When we are insulin resistant through prolonged pver consumption of sugar/carbs, our hormones become dysregulated. One of the the myriad of things that happens as a result of insulin resistance, is that in mem testosterone production decreases amd estrogen increases. Thisnis why men are growing boobs!! This is just fat. The opposite happens in women, ie estrogen decreases but testosterone increases. This is all happening in conjunction with childhood vaccines. This is why the incidence of gender dysphoria is onnthe rise. Fake, artificial sweetnere have the exact same impact on the body as real sugar or carbs.. so there is NO safe alternative.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 replies by Joe Capp and others
CATHERINE KELLEY's avatar
CATHERINE KELLEY
6h

1.The parents allowing their pre pubescent children to take hormone blockers are among the deceived and have failed in their job of being parents!

2. Too many adds on TV for pharmaceuticals that condition people that a “pill” will fix you. Of course these adds which cost billions to big pharma to broadcast, must increase the price of drugs that some people actually need. Stop all big pharma adds on TV and those companies being able to lobby in Washington! I did write to POTUS stating these 2 things.

3. When people turn from the truth and do not believe the Word of God, then delusion and false beliefs set in.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Joe Capp and others
52 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joe Capp
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture