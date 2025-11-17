REALITY CHECK AMERICA

REALITY CHECK AMERICA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deb Nance's avatar
Deb Nance
1d

As a woman I can't take issue with anything you've said here. To answer your last question about reversal, I think it can happen individually and one at a time. I don't believe there is any event that will reverse them at once. Keep praying. 🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies by Joe Capp and others
Monica Dubay's avatar
Monica Dubay
1d

Not to mention that Hormone replacement Therapy (HRT) was intentionally suppressed until RFK Jr just told the world that the research that stated it causes cancer was a hoax. And the medical establishment went right along with it to keep women suffering and in fear of their own bodies. This is now being reversed but for decades women were made to feel there was something wrong with them. We are the portals of life and we bring forth the future of our species. How about a little recognition?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies by Joe Capp and others
57 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joe Capp
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture