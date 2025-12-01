REALITY CHECK AMERICA

Crowlady 23
1d

I guess I have been preparing for this all my life. First in England and now America. Because I have been watching the decline in Europe and the UK, slowly dying inside from the misery, I guess it’s no surprise that our common enemies are now trying to light up the US. I am a citizen. I live here and my fight is for every single country that i know is buckling under the lash of infiltration. “ immigration “ it never was. Ever. Every single person native to Europe is aware, and I always knew that Americans would step up.

I see you America. I love you. I fought in Desert Storm , and my so. 20 years later as a US Marine!

We have guns, we have the American Spirit, and believe me when I say to you that Europe has noticed too. I saw it in Paris two weeks ago. I saw it in Belfast, and London.

We have got this. Keep alert. But keep your inner peace. 🙏🏼🇺🇸

CATHERINE KELLEY
1d

Just amazing that there was such an uproar by the media over the Jan 6 “insurrection” where DJT’s speech had been partially and deliberately redacted and publicized, and nothing much being said over the “Seditious Six” planting seeds of insurrection.

I’m glad DJT has placed a “permanent pause” on immigration from third world countries and has stopped immigration from Afghanistan, both of which are decades overdue….Our “walls” have been breached and the first most obvious sign of this was 9/11 under RINO Bush.

Has anyone heard that the Bush dynasty is planning a comeback in politics in 2028?

