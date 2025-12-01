NOTE: If you’re more of a reader than a listener, no worries—the full article is below.

“The most dangerous enemy is not the one who attacks first — but the one who realizes he’s losing.”

— General Douglas MacArthur

It snowed every minute last night — the slow, silent kind that doesn’t fall so much as it drifts, layering rooftops and fence lines like deliberate white brushstrokes across a waiting canvas. By morning, trees stood wrapped in lace, porches wore powdered edges, and every familiar surface had been hushed into stillness. It was the kind of morning where breakfast tasted richer. The fire crackled sharper. And the world felt innocent.

And it followed one of the most meaningful Thanksgivings I’ve had in years. No rushing, no obligations, no frantic zigzag between houses. Just rich food, warm conversation, and laughter that stretched unhurried into the evening. Quiet time with Elle — the kind you don’t realize you’re starving for until life finally slows down enough to let you taste it. No tasks. No noise. Just us — and that rare kind of stillness that settles into your bones and reminds you how life is supposed to feel in a sane country.

But even as those memories linger, they carry a quiet tension — a sense that the calm was only a pause. Because it feels like something hostile is moving closer — not just to stir America, but to strike her.

It started, at least publicly, with that carefully produced video from the “Seditious Six” — instructing service members to ignore “illegal orders.” The strange part — and it should bother every American regardless of politics — is that when these same officials were asked whether any such illegal orders had actually been issued, they all said: “No.” No illegal orders. No standing crisis. No specific trigger. Yet, there it was — a message planted directly into the minds of those who carry weapons, guard gates, and control military obedience.

Stephen Miller, Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, didn’t treat it like some harmless political stunt. He unleashed a tirade, accusing the “Seditious Six” of scripting a Color Revolution — not a dramatic coup with tanks, but a slow-motion one that begins with persuasion, doubt, and fractured obedience — using their mutiny-style messaging as a psychological operation aimed at the military. Miller called it an effort to “foment insurrection within the military” that could “get people killed,” and demanded full accountability under the law. He drove the point home by asking: “Why send that message, at that moment, in that tone — unless it was meant to condition the military to see defiance as duty?”

A little over a week later, news broke that two National Guard members in Washington, D.C. had been ambushed without warning. They weren’t in a war zone. They weren’t on foreign soil. They were three blocks from the White House. One of them, Specialist Sarah Beckstrom — just twenty years old — was pronounced dead within hours. No long build-up. No warning. Just sudden violence and a young life gone.

At first it sounded like another senseless tragedy in a long list of them. Then the details started to surface, slowly at first and then in unsettling waves. The shooter, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, wasn’t just any refugee escaping chaos. He had been flown into the U.S. during Joe Biden’s chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal — one of thousands waved through under Operation Allies Welcome. But unlike most, his background wasn’t cloudy — it was precise. He had served with, and been trained by, CIA-connected strike units.

He lived with a host family in Washington State, trying on American life like a borrowed coat. And then, he drove nearly 3,000 miles to the nation’s capital. Not to seek opportunity. Not to build a life. Not to say thank you. He drove there to kill — not by chance, but by choice.

For me, thoughts of Charlie’s assassination came roaring back — the same senselessness, the same gut-punch that comes when a Patriot is suddenly taken out without warning. Two innocents gunned down. The kind of moment that splits your life into “before” and “after.”

The very next day, as if the country hadn’t had enough, reports surfaced of another Afghan refugee, Mohammad Dawood Alokozay, being arrested after he posted a TikTok video announcing he was building a bomb and planned to detonate it inside a Fort Worth building. He was smug, confident — broadcasting it openly on a platform millions of American children use for dances and memes. Like Lakanwal, he had also entered under Joe Biden’s Operation Allies Welcome program.

There was something in those three incidents that didn’t just grab my attention — it unsettled it. They didn’t feel random. They felt coordinated. Orchestrated. And they left me with an unmistakable feeling that something was off — not just in the news, but in our country itself.

I spent this entire snowy morning doing what I know many of you do when something doesn’t feel right — I dug. I watched and read people who’ve earned my trust — not outrage-chasers, but those who quietly assemble what most people never notice. Some have access to information buried deep out of view; others live in archived footage, financial trails, legal briefs, and foreign intel leaks. They all see movement in the same direction:

Not just immigration — infiltration with intent.

Not just politics — preparation for something bigger.

Not just chaos — escalation. Deliberate escalation.

Some didn’t just hint — they spoke of actual receipts being released soon. Not rumors, not memes, not red-string conspiracies, but documentation that, if real, could prove the 2020 election was rigged. And they warned: when that kind of evidence surfaces, the people who engineered it won’t waste time trying to persuade anyone. They’ll try to prevent. Not with arguments. Not with press releases. But with disruption, chaos, and force. In that light, the “Seditionist Six” video stops looking like a warning — and starts looking like preparation. Not for clarity, but for confusion. Not for peacekeeping, but for reframing. A conditioning of the military mind before any order to “restore order” is ever given.

Do I know if any of this is true? I don’t. I’m not in any room where decisions are made. But I’ve lived long enough to know one thing: when this much smoke keeps rising, it isn’t because someone is vaping behind the barn. There is a fire blazing nearby.

And it becomes hard to miss when you watch what America’s Enemies Within are now saying — and more importantly, doing. The people who once controlled the microphones, the networks, the narrative, and behaved as if they always would, suddenly sound different. Have you noticed? They used to mock dissent — now they hunt it down. They used to laugh off questions — now they delete them. They used to act like tomorrow was theirs by default — now they speak like time is slipping through their fingers.

That — more than any rumor — is what feels dangerous. Because power isn’t most volatile when it’s strong. It’s most volatile when it begins to slip — when exposure feels nearer than protection, when the exit doors close faster than the back channels can open.

Here is today’s Reality Check: A tiger running free is terrifying — but it’s predictable. The tiger you fear is the one cornered, injured, twitching, and fully aware there is only one way out. That animal no longer hunts to survive. It strikes because it refuses to surrender.

I believe that’s the energy many are sensing now. Certainty is giving way to agitation. Confidence to warning. Strategy to improvisation. And persuasion — to desperation. It doesn’t feel like planning anymore. It feels like panic.

So, the question isn’t, what are America’s Enemies Within planning?

It’s something far more haunting: what will they do when they finally realize they have no chance of winning — and nothing left to lose?

We may be about to find out.

Patriots, here are my questions for you: Do you feel it too — that something isn't just off, but accelerating? Is it possible we're approaching the moment they realize they have no chance of winning? If so, what do you believe comes next?

