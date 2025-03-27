“Someone needs to knock Ted Cruz upside the head!”

That call to action wasn’t shouted out by some pink-haired lunatic in the heat of a protest. It wasn’t slurred by some drunken loser in a rant on TikTok. No—those words came from a sitting member of Congress. In full “thug” mode, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) tossed out this violent rhetoric against a U.S. Senator like she was hyping a fight promoted by Don King rather than doing what she was elected to do—represent the people of her district.

And she’s far from alone.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) has instructed Democrats to “fight in the streets!”

Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has demanded the Left “fight back!”

Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-NJ) and several other lawmakers on the Left have shouted “We are at war!”

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) has accused President Trump of “working toward a civil war.”

They’ve been fanning the flames for years—desperately trying to ignite something. But behind the podiums and press conferences? They’re nothing more than cowards in suits. Vandals with power. Arsonists in neckties.

And while their mouths have run hotter than usual, their base has run wild. They’ve firebombed Teslas. Assaulted citizens. Rioted on elite campuses with hammers, paint bombs, and printed guides for illegals on how to evade arrest. Groups like the Zizians have waged literal domestic terrorism. On the surface, it may seem like they’ve been demanding justice, but what they’ve really been demanding is obedience—through chaos (related article: The Radical Left Has Finally Gone Full Joker).

Their message has been crystal clear: They want blood in the streets! Or at least, they think they do. But let’s get real—these agitators aren’t warriors. They’re weaklings in war paint who think a Molotov cocktail is a revolution. They think screaming “Nazi!” from behind a mask is the same as taking a stand. They smash Starbucks windows and think they’re toppling empires. They have no idea what they’re provoking—or, more important—who.

Here’s a Reality Check: The American Civil War 2.0 began a decade ago—and it’s still raging. Sure, no tanks have rolled in. No fighter jets have screamed overhead. But we’ve been in a war just the same. You just weren’t supposed to notice.

It started with silent shots—not aimed at buildings, but at everything that made our country strong. And what followed were precise, calculated strikes—each one meant to dismantle the very core of our great Republic:

They erased America’s borders, invited an invasion, and called it compassion.

They tanked the economy, crippled the middle class, and called it “the new normal.”

They siphoned your hard-earned dollars into slush funds, foreign scams, and DEI grift machines.

They used the FBI like a mafia enforcer and turned justice into a joke.

They lobotomized your kids with identity politics and fed them delusion after delusion.

They declared war on your body, your autonomy, and your immune system—and called it care.

They buried your voice beneath censorship, gaslighting, and guilt.

They turned your church into a battleground, smeared your faith as hate, and tried to exile God from public life.

Yes, they hit you from every angle—your kids, your church, your job, your rights. And what did you do? You played by the rules. You followed the law. You kept the peace. Not because you were weak—but because you think rationally and know what will happen when the gloves come off.

Now, they want to take things further? They want escalation? Trust me, they’re not ready for that smoke—even if they pretend they are.

How quickly they forget—the last time there was a Civil War, our side kicked their asses! We freed the slaves, preserved the Republic, and buried tyranny. They really want to do that dance with us again?

And that was before we became the most heavily armed civilian population in human history. Over 400 million guns—and most of them are in the hands of people who know how to shoot straight. We’re locked. We’re loaded. And—most important—we’ve grown tired of them pushing us. They really want to pick a fight…with us?

Guns aside—we’re also the ones who keep this country running. We’re the farmers, the welders, the linemen, the truckers, the Marines, and the sheriffs. We run the grid, drive the supply chain, build the infrastructure, and secure the border. Most of the rabble on their side couldn’t survive a weekend without DoorDash. Yet, they want to pick a fight with the people who grow their food, generate their power, and secure their borders? Really???

And let’s not forget who’s at the helm. We’re under the leadership of the most pro-military, pro-Second Amendment, pro-sovereignty Commander-in-Chief in modern history. Do they seriously think he’ll sit back and let a boots-on-the-ground civil war happen? Do they really think he won’t back the side of common sense while lunatics try to burn our country down to the ground?

Not. A. Chance. In. Hell.

Believing otherwise isn’t courage—it’s a death wish.

We didn’t ask for this war. We didn’t start it. We’ve spent a decade holding the line—while they’ve done everything in their power to tear our nation apart. But everyone has a breaking point. Every patriot has a threshold. If they keep pushing, keep threatening, keep lighting matches—they may just get what they’ve been asking for. Not because We Who Love America want it—but because Those Who Hate America won’t stop until they force it.

What do you think? Do you believe they want an escalation? How much longer do you think we will show restraint? What will happen when we finally decide to hit back?

As always, I look forward to hearing your thoughts on this.

