Reality Check America

Deb Nance
10h

The Fed resets every 50 years and they cover the obvious hardship with a war. Too bad for them that Trump is the Peace President. Their new plan is to just allow the Fed to collapse and blame Trump's tarrifs. We know better. The tariff economy will take off like a rocket, bringing prosperity to all American citizens. All of your suggestions for guardrails are good, but ending the Fed, which politicians use for an endless supply of our tax dollars, will be the big game changer. Get rid of Powell and lower the rate and you'll see the housing market take off along with construction and industrial investment. Also it should be against the law for any foreign country to own land in the US. My 2¢.

Skupe
10h

Yes, and the Constitution MUST BE followed by both parties all the time, even if the Dummbocrats never win another election!

