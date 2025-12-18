0:00 -8:09

“Radical Islamic terrorism is real and ignoring it does not make it disappear.” — Donald J. Trump

The first sound wasn’t screaming. It was a sharp, concussive crack — the kind that doesn’t belong on a college campus or anywhere in America. Students, scattered across the university’s manicured grounds, froze. Then ran. Then hid. Energy drinks burst open on impact as they hit the concrete. Backpacks were dropped where they stood. For a brief, impossible second, everything went quiet — the kind of silence that exists only between gunshots. A place designed for debate, study, and ambition instantly became a maze of terror, echoing with footsteps and panic as young people tried to figure out whether the next corner meant safety or death.

Inside nearby buildings, doors slammed and were barricaded with desks that were never meant to stop bullets. Bare feet slipped on polished tile as students ducked into classrooms, hearts hammering loud enough to give them away. Phones buzzed uncontrollably — texts from parents, friends, roommates — all asking the same thing: Are you alive?

Time warped. Seconds stretched. Sounds dulled, then returned all at once. Sirens cut through the campus calm, growing louder as the metallic smell of blood pooled where it should never have been spilled. This wasn’t a war zone. It never felt dangerous here — until it did. This was an American university. And yet, in that moment, the difference didn’t matter.

This was the horrific reality that unfolded last week on Brown University’s campus in Providence, Rhode Island. One of the people cut down in cold blood was Ella Cook, the Vice President of Brown College’s Republicans of America organization. She was a leader in the making — the kind of young woman who would have carried convictions into boardrooms, classrooms, and public life. She believed enough in her country, her values, and open debate to stand up publicly for them — often alone — on a campus where doing so already paints a target on your back.

Ella wasn’t the only victim. Another individual was killed. Nine more were wounded. Lives shattered. Families permanently broken. Futures erased in seconds.

Eyewitnesses reported that the killer shouted “Allahu Akbar” before opening fire — a phrase that has echoed through Paris cafés, San Bernardino offices, and Manchester arenas before the screaming begins.

In the days that followed, social media users noticed something else that raised alarms — a digital trail began to vanish. Online footprints tied to Mustapha Kharbouch, a first-year student from Lebanon, appeared to be disappearing. Authorities haven’t confirmed Kharbouch is the shooter. But whoever pulled that trigger did so while invoking an ideology that has left a global trail of blood. If it wasn’t him, then it was some other radical Islamist driven by the same belief system that keeps leaving bodies behind.

This attack didn’t happen in isolation. It came just hours before a horrifying antisemitic terror attack at Australia’s world-famous Bondi Beach. In broad daylight, at least fifteen people were murdered and more than forty injured during ten uninterrupted minutes of carnage. Among the victims were a ten-year-old girl, a beloved rabbi, and an elderly Holocaust survivor.

Make no mistake — this could have been any beach, any campus, any neighborhood. Including yours.

For years, Americans have been told these attacks are “rare,” “isolated,” or blamed on the Second Amendment — a lie repeated often enough to feel official. It was never true. Over the past decade, dozens of Americans have been killed in Islamist-motivated attacks and hundreds more wounded. Around Thanksgiving alone, two failed mass murders were stopped just in time — one targeting a crowded public space, another designed for mass casualties.

The pace of attacks like these is accelerating. The brazenness is growing. And the excuses are collapsing under the weight of the bodies. There is no longer any honest doubt — America is facing a spreading ideological contagion rooted in Radical Islamic Terrorism. And like any untreated infection, it is coursing through the nation’s veins while our so-called leaders argue over the diagnosis.

Look at Dearborn, Michigan, where elected officials openly defend practices and ideologies that directly conflict with American law and values, while critics are smeared into silence. Look at Minnesota, where massive Somali-linked fraud schemes drained enormous sums of taxpayer dollars under the cover of “humanitarian aid.” And New York City has volunteered to be the next incubator of fraud and terror, following the election of Zohran Mamdani.

Here’s the part Americans are not allowed to say out loud: radical Islamic terrorists didn’t sneak into this country. They didn’t slip past guards under cover of darkness. They moved through paperwork, approvals, flights, and policy decisions. Under Joe Biden — the autopen presidency — the Left didn’t just open the gates; they rolled out the red carpet and kept it there long after the warnings were undeniable. They traded border enforcement for votes, demographic leverage, and chaos — chaos that smothers scrutiny and shields their broader criminal enterprise from exposure.

Here’s today’s Reality Check: These weren’t accidents. They weren’t miscalculations. They were informed decisions. Flood the country, silence dissent, and shame anyone who notices. And when Radical Islamic Terrorists spill blood? Pivot, deflect, and scrub the story before Americans connect the dots.

Ask yourself this: how many times in the past decade have you heard a Democrat politician — or their obedient media cronies — speak the words Radical Islamic Terrorism out loud?

Not “extremism.” Not “lone actors.” Not “mental health.”

The ideology. The motive. The enemy.

Answer: None.

Silence isn’t ignorance. It’s recruitment cover. Because naming the threat would force accountability — for the border, for the campuses, for the money, and for the bodies already on the ground.

This is the lie we are expected to accept: that acknowledging a threat is more dangerous than allowing it to operate freely. That protecting your country is hateful. That self-defense is immoral. That your children’s safety is negotiable if it complicates a narrative.

A nation that refuses to defend itself, refuses to name its enemies, and refuses to protect its children isn’t compassionate — it’s committing slow-motion suicide. Negligence at this scale is not survivable. It doesn’t lead to peace. It leads to funerals. Then collapse.

This isn’t Islamophobia. It’s self-preservation. And it’s time to stop tolerating the intolerable — by demanding enforcement, accountability, and the removal of anyone who threatens this nation.

Right. Now.

Patriots, here are my questions for you: how many more campuses need to become crime scenes before you draw the line? How many more warnings have to be ignored before you admit the silence is intentional? And will you act — or will you accept whatever comes next?

