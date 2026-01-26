REALITY CHECK AMERICA

REALITY CHECK AMERICA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Swami Yogich's avatar
Swami Yogich
18h

Sadly, Trump can’t be everywhere at once, and you can take it to the bank the Democrats will exploit this. They used to be just an uncomfortable pain in the neck, now they have become anti-American terrorists.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Joe Capp and others
Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
17h

This is exactly what is happening. Virginia is losing the war to mentally ill liberals, and the residents better start paying attention to what is being done to them. How any clear-thinking person could have voted for Spanberger is beyond me.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Joe Capp and others
55 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joe Capp · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture