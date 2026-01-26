0:00 -7:46

“Control what people look at, and you can control what they believe.” — Penn Jillette

Minneapolis erupted again this week. And like clockwork, the streets lit up with protests, chaos, and the same familiar street mobs multiplying by the hour. Cameras showed the noise. Politicians fed the noise. Activists worshipped the noise. And all that noise turned Minneapolis into ground zero once again for the Left’s favorite product: manufactured political theater — a stage, a script, and a pre-selected villain.

And right on cue, the aftermath played out exactly as planned. The story was rewritten in real time — not after the facts were known, but while the smoke was still hanging in the air. In their press conferences after the shooting, neither U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, Governor Tim Walz, nor Mayor Jacob Frey mentioned one key detail: the man who was shot pulled a gun on ICE agents. That fact didn’t fit the agenda. The headlines buried it. Because facts don’t matter when propaganda is the mission.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker poured gasoline on the fire, blasting ICE and CBP officers as “untrained, unqualified, unprofessional, and dangerous,” claiming they’re “killing people on our American streets,” and urging governors nationwide to stand against them. That isn’t leadership. That’s public incitement aimed at turning federal agents into targets.

It didn’t stop there. The pile-on came fast — the same outrage, the same demands to defund or abolish, the same pressure campaign dressed up as “concern” by the entire Left-wing machine. But a few went even further, openly demanding violence in the streets.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes told residents they’d be protected by Stand Your Ground laws if they use lethal force against masked ICE agents.

ANTIFA leader Kyle Wagner urged people to “get your f*cking guns” and “stop” federal law enforcement.

That’s not protest language. That’s war language. That’s how political violence gets normalized — not by accident, but by powerful people lighting matches… then acting shocked when the city burns.

Here’s what all this is really about…

The Left wants you locked onto Minneapolis like it’s the only thing happening in America. They want your eyes glued to the flames. They want you doom-scrolling, arguing, reacting, raging — emotionally hijacked by one loud crisis so you forget about the massive fraud that’s been happening there and elsewhere. And while you’re watching the flames, they’re moving the furniture in another house.

Right now, you’re thinking, “Duh. Of course they are.”

Well, fraud isn’t the only thing the Left is trying to distract you from. While everyone’s eyes are glued to Minneapolis, they’re stripping down and rebuilding Virginia — one law at a time — to turn it into the next California.

The winners of several key Virginia elections were just sworn in, and they didn’t come in looking for compromise. They came in looking to push through a full-blown agenda at breakneck speed, moving like people who know they have a narrow window to do maximum damage before anyone wakes up.

The Democrat-controlled Virginia General Assembly just approved a constitutional amendment that will enshrine FULL TERM abortion — abortion up to the day of birth. That’s not a “policy disagreement.” That’s a moral earthquake. That’s the state taking the most extreme position possible and locking it into the foundation like it’s something to celebrate.

No limits.

No restraint.

No moral boundary.

They’re also working to drop mandatory prison time for rape, manslaughter, possession and distribution of child pornography, assaulting a law enforcement officer, and other repeat violent felonies. That isn’t compassion. That isn’t reform. This is the state telling criminals: you’re safe. And telling innocent citizens: good luck. They’re not protecting society. They’re protecting the people who prey on it.

This is how neighborhoods change. This is how normal people start living with low-grade fear as part of their routine. This is how your spouse feels compelled to double-check the locks. This is how your kids learn early that “freedom” comes with invisible boundaries. This is how decent families become the ones who adjust their lives — while the monsters get rewarded.

The Left are also tightening the screws on the people who build stability. “Moderate” Governor Abigail Spanberger is moving to increase taxes on the rich, firearms, deliveries, landscaping equipment, and more. In other words, if you work, if you build, if you own, if you protect your family, if you run a small business, if you maintain your property — you’re going to be punished for it.

Perhaps most important, the Left are rewiring the state politically. Spanberger is extending the time absentee ballots can be received after election day to three days, allowing votes electronically through the internet, expanding ranked-choice voting, making it illegal to hand count ballots, and extending the deadline for ballot curing to one week after election day. That’s not “election access.” That’s election fog — and fog is where outcomes get “managed.”

These moves aren’t random. They’re engineered. Less transparency. More loopholes. More “trust us.” More systems that remove human accountability and replace it with process — the kind of process that can be “adjusted” behind closed doors while the public is told to shut up and accept it. Because the less you can see, the more they can do — and the harder it is to prove it later.

Here’s today’s Reality Check: Minneapolis is the bait. Virginia is the theft. And the only reason the theft works is because millions of Americans are still staring at the bait.

The sad truth is this: The Left has been transforming states for years — slowly, steadily, and deliberately — until the people living there barely recognize what their home has become. They don’t need to transform the rest all at once. They just need to keep flipping them one by one while everyone’s distracted. And while they do that, they need Congress to quietly tighten the leash nationwide — one “common sense” bill at a time — until your rights are gone and you’re told it was for your own good.

Don’t fall for it! Don’t get hypnotized by the stage show. Look at the stories that barely make headlines while cities like Minneapolis burn. Track what your state is passing while the cameras are screaming somewhere else. And share what you find.

Because replacing narratives with truth is the only way we’ll keep our great Republic.

Patriots, here are my questions for you: Did you even know Virginia was being transformed this fast? If they can do this to Virginia in weeks, what do you think they can do to your state in a year? And what happens to your family’s safety, your paycheck, and your freedom when the next state on the list is yours?

