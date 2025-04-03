REALITY CHECK AMERICA

REALITY CHECK AMERICA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ken Macko's avatar
Ken Macko
Apr 3

Nothing you say here is wrong. There’s still that 21% that have no clue. I still can’t understand why those billionaires you speak of, plus Pritzker, want to tax themselves so much. Oh yeah, I forgot, it’s all about ye and not me with those people. Maybe close the loopholes, have EVERYONE pay their share and the problem takes care of itself. Maybe if they lowered their noses from pointing up and looked around, they’d see that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Joe Capp
CINDY CLARKE's avatar
CINDY CLARKE
Apr 3

You are speaking for a lot of people!!👏🥳

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Joe Capp and others
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joe Capp
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture