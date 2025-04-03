“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.” – A Tale of Two Cities by Charles Dickens

Yet again, the Left confused narcissistic theater with actual courage when Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) threw a 25-hour tantrum on the Senate floor earlier this week. Like clockwork, the media lapdogs screamed “hero!” at the top of their lungs. Social media erupted with slobbering praise from the same people who believe performative outrage is the same thing as leadership. They called him “brave.” They said he “made America proud.” What he actually did was prove—once again—that we are no longer living in the same country. We are living in two separate realities: one grounded in a patriotic movement to restore this nation, and the other hijacked by the emotionally unstable playing dress-up with our democracy.

If you’re keeping score, We Who Love America are crushing it. We’re cleaning up the wreckage and rebuilding our country. Meanwhile, Those Who Hate America are aimlessly screaming into the void—no plan, no purpose, just a never-ending tantrum fueled by hatred and delusion. Think I’m exaggerating? Check out the “Top 10 Accomplishments” by both sides since Trump returned to the Oval Office:

We Who Love America

Border Lockdown and Criminal Deportations: Trump declared a national emergency, sent in the military, and started kicking violent criminals out. Swamp-Slayer Initiative: Trump and Musk went to war with bloated government waste—gutting corruption and saving taxpayers billions. Tax Cuts for the Not-So-Rich: From tips to overtime to Social Security, everyday Americans finally get to keep more of their hard-earned cash. Energy Unleashed: Drilling, fracking, and a giant middle finger to the global climate cult—Trump put America back in charge of its own power. Woke-Free Military: The pronoun platoons got booted, and real warfighters took their place. Law and Order, Delivered: Democrat-run hellholes were given a choice—clean up your streets or lose federal funding. Many folded fast. Big Tech Got the Knock: The DOJ cracked skulls and exposed collusion between unelected bureaucrats and Silicon Valley tyrants. America First—Everywhere: Trump yanked us out of the WHO clown circus and told our “allies” to either play fair or get steamrolled. Made in the USA—Again: Manufacturing has begun to return thanks to reciprocal tariffs, and we are one step closer to having “Made in America” mean something again. DEI Dumpster Fire: The federal DEI cult was torched—because merit matters more than melanin, pronouns, or performative victimhood.

It has only been 60 days. And already, we’ve ripped out more rot and built more progress than the Left managed in four entire years. Now, here’s their Top 10:

Those Who Hate America

Historic Collapse: Congrats, Democrats—your approval rating cratered to 21%. You finally achieved unity… by making the entire country hate your guts. Weaponized the Gavel: Unable to win at the ballot box, the Left sent in robe-wearing radicals to sabotage everything Trump touched. (related article: Trump Smacks Down Judicial Overreach) Pyromaniacs for Progress: They torched Teslas because its founder exposed their government grift. That wasn’t protest—it was a hissy fit with gasoline. (related article: The Radical Left Has Finally Gone Full JOKER) Oligarch-Funded Class Warfare: Bernie and AOC held a roadshow, raging against billionaires—while raking in cash from Soros, Gates, Bezos, and Zuckerberg. Academic Meltdown: Columbia’s campus became an anti-Israel-palooza complete with hammers, hate chants, and antisemitic mobs screaming about “justice” while smashing Starbucks. Saints of the Criminal Class: They marched in the streets for violent thugs like Luigi Mangione—because jail time now earns you sainthood on the Left. “Who’s Your Fighter?” Fantasy Vomit: The DNC turned their roster of failures into pixelated warriors—as if a TikTok video could fix their horrible poll numbers. Zizian Tough Guys: A band of rebranded Antifa hoodlums vandalized cities in the name of chaos, hid behind masks, and cried “oppression” when arrested. Cory’s 25-Hour Ego Trip: Booker rambled for a full day and said absolutely nothing. But hey—he’s trending on Elon’s X, so mission accomplished! Biden’s Autopen Exposed: Turns out “President” Biden didn’t sign a thing—his pen was on autopilot while he napped through our national decline.

To anyone with half a brain, these two lists provide a Reality Check: We Who Love America innovate. We build. We improve. We generate positive results. Those Who Hate America divide. They destroy. They cause chaos. They accomplish nothing positive.

It has been this way for well over a decade. Deep down, they don’t want a better America. They want the bastardized version they’ve been brainwashed to see in their dreams. This is why—every time we put our hands and minds to work—rebuilding industry, securing borders, defending liberty—they show up with a match and a megaphone.

This isn’t about politics anymore—it’s about incompatible worldviews colliding at full speed. And whether we like it or not, one side is going to win. Let’s make sure it is the patriotic builders instead of the insane burn-it-down brigade.

Here are my questions for you: Which of their “accomplishments” disgusts you most? What’s your take on the two realities we’re now forced to live between? How long do you think we’ll be able to coexist with a side that wants to destroy everything this country stands for? And what happens when our side finally says, “Enough”?

As always, I am looking forward to hearing your thoughts on this.

