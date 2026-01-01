0:00 -8:51

“Let justice be done though the heavens fall.” — Latin legal maxim

First… 🎉 Happy New Year! 🥳

She finishes arranging a few finger foods on a serving tray — nothing fancy, just familiar favorites — and wipes her hands on a dish towel as the house settles into a quiet pause. Outside, winter presses against the windows. Inside, the lights hold steady against the cold. A kettle hums softly in the background. She’s waiting for her close friend to arrive, someone she trusts, someone who nudged her for months to stop ignoring what didn’t add up. With a few minutes of earned stillness, she sits, hesitates, picks up her phone, and pulls up the source her friend kept insisting she read — Reality Check America.

For years, she stayed away from politics. It was all so negative — both sides accusing the other, an endless back-and-forth that never seemed to lead anywhere. Even without diving deep into the stories of each day, she knew something was off — had known it for years — and that bothered her more than she admitted. But she didn’t want to live angry or tethered to headlines. The first article her friend sent didn’t flip a switch, but it caught her attention. She expected more noise. More yelling. Instead, it was different. Calmer. Sharper. Grounded in timelines and receipts. It didn’t yell at her. It asked questions. So, she read another. Then another, feeling the quiet pull of recognition rather than outrage.

That’s when the shift began. Patterns emerged — not opinions, patterns. And patterns terrified her, because patterns meant coordination. Abuse disguised as process. Fraud waved off as error. Treason hidden behind authority. The noise that once overwhelmed her started to fall away, replaced by something far more unsettling: recognition. And once she saw it, she knew there was no unseeing it — because seeing meant comfort was gone for good.

More and more, her thoughts drifted to her kids. To her grandkids. To the debt, disorder, and lawlessness they would inherit if adults kept choosing comfort over courage. What had once been distant concern sharpened into resolve. She realized she had once chosen comfort too — and that realization stung.

And she began to see she wasn’t alone. When she started pointing out what no longer added up, friends who once shrugged began to question. Neighbors started asking harder questions. The realization was spreading — quietly, steadily — not because people were angry, but because they were finally paying attention — in homes across the country. Not through shouting or slogans, but through truth, facts, and a shared unease that something fundamental was wrong. This wasn’t a singular moment; it was a shift. History will record 2025 as the year of the Great Awakening.

That’s what makes today — the first day of 2026 — different. Awakening is no longer the hard part. The curtain has already been ripped back, and the audience isn’t leaving their seats. If last year was the year we finally saw clearly, this new one must be the year of the Great Reckoning — the year the system is forced to respond by the people it serves. If not now, then the message is clear: it never will. This is no longer about exposure. It’s about consequences — the kind that either restore faith in the rule of law or confirm beyond doubt that it no longer exists.

The Department of Justice does not get to plead ignorance anymore. The timelines are established. The paper trails are mapped. Whistleblowers have stepped forward. The patterns of abuse, fraud, and coordination are no longer theoretical; they are documented, cross-referenced, and widely understood. We have endured the same coordinated tactics, the same patterns, and the same protected class of offenders — again and again.

Arrests MUST follow.

Trials MUST begin.

Prison sentences MUST be real and visible.

Failure now doesn’t just excuse past crimes — it normalizes the next ones. Anything less will confirm what millions already fear — that justice has been selectively enforced and accountability is optional for the powerful.

Names matter, because systems don’t commit crimes — people do. And there can be no reckoning without naming names. Accountability must extend to those who used power to lie, enrich themselves, and escape consequences:

Barack Obama

Bill and Hillary Clinton; Clinton Foundation “leadership”

Joe Biden; members of The Biden Crime Family

Kamala Harris

Nancy Pelosi

Adam Schiff

January 6 th Committee

Tim Walz

Ilhan Omar

Jack Smith

Letitia James

Alvin Bragg

Every member of Congress who profited while in office

Alejandro Mayorkas

James Comey

John Brennan

Susan Rice

Anthony Fauci, along with senior officials at the Department of Health and Human Services, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Food and Drug Administration during COVID

It must also reach the corporate media organizations that knowingly laundered propaganda, the judges who weaponized the bench, and the bureaucrats who believed power insulated them from consequence. The architects. The enablers. The beneficiaries.

And it does not stop here — some of the most important names haven’t surfaced yet.

We cannot pretend this will happen on its own. Accountability has never arrived because institutions suddenly “did the right thing.” It arrives when pressure becomes constant, public, and impossible to ignore. This is what action looks like: daily calls and emails to the White House, Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, members of Congress, and the media organizations that shape the narrative. Over and over. Not emotional outbursts, but sustained insistence.

And that pressure must be visible. Lawful. Peaceful. Relentless. We must organize and participate in marches and protests that make it impossible to pretend our country has “moved on.” Gatherings in state capitals, outside federal buildings, and in public spaces where silence once allowed corruption to hide. Not one weekend. Not one viral moment. Sustained presence that signals resolve, not outrage-of-the-week. Absence is noticed. Silence is counted. The goal isn’t chaos — it’s undeniability.

It also means we must refuse to let lies go unanswered. Every recycled narrative. Every debunked talking point. Every attempt to rewrite history in real time. Call it out — calmly, factually, repeatedly. In conversations. In comment sections. In community meetings. The Great Awakening spread because people stopped backing down. Silence was replaced with correction. Shrugs were replaced with questions. Lies lost oxygen because we stopped pretending they were harmless.

Talk to your friends and loved ones. Share what you’ve learned — not as a sermon, but as a pattern. Encourage them to verify, not trust. To look, not assume. Movements don’t grow through broadcasts alone; they grow through individual courage multiplied across millions of ordinary conversations. That’s how momentum becomes unavoidable.

Here is today’s Reality Check: If the people who lied, rigged, and abused power never face consequences, then the law itself becomes a lie — and your kids grow up in a country where power replaces justice. Once that line is crossed, it never quietly comes back.

This year begins with a choice. The Great Awakening can become a footnote — a moment of clarity followed by quiet retreat — or it can become the foundation for the Great Reckoning. The truth is already out. The evidence is already there. What will determine the outcome now isn’t them. It’s us. Actually, it’s you.

So, what do you say — will you demand 2026 be the year of the Great Reckoning? If so, what’s your plan?

Patriots, here are my other questions for you: Will history remember your actions in 2026 as those performed by a Patriot or bystander? If accountability never comes, what message does that send to your kids and grandkids? If 2026 ends with zero consequences, what should Patriots do next?

