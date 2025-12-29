0:00 -9:00

“If you don’t read the newspaper, you’re uninformed. If you read the newspaper, you’re misinformed.” — Mark Twain

It starts the same way every time. A Lunatic Lefty scrolls, waiting for validation, and the moment it arrives — a CNN alert, a Washington Post headline, a meme engineered for smug certainty — they light up. Trump did this. Republicans broke that. Democracy is under attack again.

It feels good. Clean. Settled.

They don’t read past the headline because they don’t need to. The story already agrees with them. They share it instantly. Likes roll in. Comments pile up. The belief locks into place, rewarded by a digital mob that values certainty over curiosity.

Then time passes — quietly. Weeks, months, sometimes years. The story changes. The accusation softens. The bombshell becomes “context” or “nuance.” A correction appears where no one will ever see it. No alert. No meme. No reckoning. The lie already did its job.

They never notice — because they don’t want to. Being “right” matters more than being honest. Admitting they were played would mean admitting the people they trust don’t deserve it.

So, let’s do what they won’t. Let’s slow this down and review the ledger of Left Lies that collapsed in 2025 after years of being enforced as unquestionable truth.

1. TRUMP IS A RUSSIAN ASSET

ALLEGATION: Beginning in 2016, Americans were formally instructed that Donald Trump was a Russian-controlled traitor, a claim used to justify surveillance, investigations, impeachments, and the treatment of political opposition as a national security threat.

LIE RECEIPT: Earlier this year, Tulsi Gabbard released documented receipts showing the Russia hoax was a manufactured narrative pushed by Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, and their allies, while dissenting intelligence was deliberately sidelined. No apology followed.

2. THE 2020 ELECTION WAS THE MOST SECURE EVER

ALLEGATION: Americans were officially assured the 2020 presidential election was flawless and beyond dispute, and that anyone who challenged it — including Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and January 6 defendants — was threatening democracy, justifying censorship, prosecutions, and long prison sentences.

LIE RECEIPT: Biden was declared the winner of Georgia by just under 12,000 votes, yet Fulton County’s attorney admitted last month under oath that approximately 315,000 early ballots were counted despite never being legally certified. No apology followed.

3. THE LEFT NEVER WEAPONIZED THE DOJ

ALLEGATION: Americans were repeatedly assured by the Biden administration and legacy media that the DOJ was neutral and apolitical, and that claims of selective enforcement were conspiracy theories.

LIE RECEIPT: Under Merrick Garland, the DOJ authorized an unprecedented FBI raid on Trump’s private residence in 2022. A few weeks ago, it was revealed they lacked sufficient probable cause. No apology followed.

4. THE BORDER IS CLOSED AND BIDEN CAN’T DO ANYTHING ABOUT IT

ALLEGATION: Americans were continually told the border crisis was either nonexistent or legally unavoidable, and that Biden’s hands were tied — by Trump, who wasn’t even in office.

LIE RECEIPT: Trump closed the border using executive authority on day one, and federal reporting this year showed nearly zero illegal crossings. The power to stop the surge always existed. No apology followed.

5. BIDEN WAS SHARP AND RUNNING THE COUNTRY

ALLEGATION: Americans were officially assured Biden was fully engaged, cognitively sharp, and personally directing the executive branch, despite repeated public episodes of confusion and incoherence.

LIE RECEIPT: By mid-2025, the White House confirmed excessive reliance on Biden’s presidential autopen, making clear presidential authority was exercised primarily through staff rather than an actively engaged president. No apology followed.

Notice the pattern.

The lie always comes first.

Punishment follows.

Truth arrives last — quietly.

6. THERE IS NO SYSTEMIC CORRUPTION IN OUR GOVERNMENT

ALLEGATION: Americans were told by Left “leaders” like Elizabeth Warren that government fraud was rare and exaggerated — and that audits were only being done so that billionaires could line their own pockets.

LIE RECEIPT: In early 2025, DOGE — led by Elon Musk — publicly documented widespread fraud across federal programs, posting receipts and evidence online. Weeks later, prosecutors exposed $18 billion in public-benefits fraud in Minnesota under the leadership of Tim Walz and Ilhan Omar. No apology followed.

7. CRIME ISN’T A PROBLEM IN BLUE CITIES

ALLEGATION: The public was repeatedly assured by Left “leaders” like J.B. Pritzker and Gavin Newsom that crime concerns were exaggerated and politically motivated.

LIE RECEIPT: After Trump sent the National Guard into Washington, D.C., shootings dropped by two-thirds year-over-year, proving enforcement — not denial — was the missing ingredient. No apology followed.

8. THE LEFT ISN’T VIOLENT

ALLEGATION: The mainstream media repeatedly told Americans that political violence was an exclusively Right-wing phenomenon. Meanwhile, they framed violence associated with the Left as “peaceful protests” and dismissed them all together.

LIE RECEIPT: Throughout 2025, Left-wing extremists carried out targeted political violence, including the cold-blooded murder of Charlie Kirk and coordinated fire bombings of Tesla dealerships. Charging documents confirmed radical Leftists were responsible. No apology followed — not that it would have mattered. The damage was done.

9. TRUMP IS RIGGING ELECTIONS THROUGH GERRYMANDERING

ALLEGATION: Left “leaders,” such as Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer, warned that Trump was seeking to redistrict states to steal future elections.

LIE RECEIPT: The Texas redistricting battle exposed long-standing Blue-state map distortions in states including Illinois, California, and Massachusetts, revealing an advantage for the Left that had gone largely unchallenged. No apology followed.

10. THE EPSTEIN FILES PROVE TRUMP IS A PEDOPHILE

ALLEGATION: Everyone on the Left claimed the “Epstein Files” would conclusively prove Trump and “his buddy,” Jeffrey Epstein, committed sexual crimes.

LIE RECEIPT: Trump signed a law mandating full release of the files by December 19th. They were released — and they contained no evidence of criminal conduct — only unverified statements and photographs establishing association, not crimes. No apology followed.

Were there more “Lie Receipts” than just these ten? Of course. But these ten are enough to establish the pattern.

Declared fact. Enforced with confidence. Abandoned without apology once the receipts surfaced. No retractions. No accountability. Only quiet edits — and the next manufactured emergency.

Here is today’s Reality Check: The most important divide in this country isn’t Left versus Right anymore. It’s between people who keep score — and those who pretend yesterday’s lies never happened.

2025 didn’t create these lies. It exposed them. And they won’t be the last.

2026 begins next week. If this year taught us anything, it’s that more receipts are coming.

Patriots, here are my questions for you: Which lie did you believe at the time? Which one finally broke the spell? And how many more “fact-checked truths” do you think Americans are expected to swallow before anyone is held accountable?

